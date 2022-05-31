 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police identify two women who died in crash Sunday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Two young women from Cozad have been identified by Lincoln police as the victims of a fatal crash Sunday night that sent two vehicles into spectators who were watching cars cruise along O Street.

Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22, died in the crash.

Twenty others — all there watching — were injured. Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Tuesday morning one of them remained in critical condition.

Lincoln police say a Ford Taurus, driven by 18-year-old Kyvell Stark of Omaha, struck Siebenhor's Toyota. She had been turning north onto 52nd Street. The impact sent both cars off the road and onto the sidewalk, hitting onlookers there for the Memorial Day weekend cruise.

Stark hadn't been ticketed as of Tuesday. But in the crash report, police said he was speeding over the 40 mph limit when he went through a yellow light headed west.

His car rolled over several people and came to rest upside down.

Police said in the crash report that a breathalyzer test was negative. But he did test positive for marijuana.

Siebenhor was a junior in communication studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has played in the Cornhusker Marching Band.

She and Hermosillo both were from Cozad and living in Lincoln. It's unknown if they were wearing seat belts.

Dustin Favinger, who was the victims’ junior high cross country coach and high school counselor, said they were both great kids.

“It’s never easy to lose anybody and when you lose someone who is young, it’s that much more difficult and mind boggling to try and wrap your head around,” said Favinger. “They were just two really wonderful kids and it’s a big loss to our world to have them gone.”

Journal Star reporter Jenna Ebbers contributed to this report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

