Lincoln police identify two men killed in early Sunday morning shooting near 30th and P streets

The Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday identified the two victims of a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 30th and P streets.
They are 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo, according to a news release from the department.
Officers responded to a duplex near 30th and P streets at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday after a man called police and said he had been shot, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a Monday-morning news conference.
Police found Urias and Palomo with gunshot wounds inside the duplex. Both died at the scene. A third shooting victim, 19-year-old Jose Soto, showed up at a Lincoln hospital shortly after the original 911 call. Police said he was treated and left the hospital a short time later.
Ewins said officers recovered two handguns but had not made arrests in the shooting as of Monday. The shooting stemmed from a house party at the residence, the chief said.
The homicide was one of multiple incidents in a four-day span that left three dead and several injured.
