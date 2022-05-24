 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Lincoln police identify two men killed in early Sunday morning shooting near 30th and P streets

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday identified the two victims of a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 30th and P streets. 

They are 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded to a duplex near 30th and P streets at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday after a man called police and said he had been shot, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a Monday-morning news conference.

Police found Urias and Palomo with gunshot wounds inside the duplex. Both died at the scene. A third shooting victim, 19-year-old Jose Soto, showed up at a Lincoln hospital shortly after the original 911 call. Police said he was treated and left the hospital a short time later.

Ewins said officers recovered two handguns but had not made arrests in the shooting as of Monday. The shooting stemmed from a house party at the residence, the chief said.

The homicide was one of multiple incidents in a four-day span that left three dead and several injured.

People are also reading…

On Thursday, 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones was killed in a fight outside his central Lincoln home.

Then early Saturday morning three people were shot on a sidewalk outside Gravity after an altercation inside the night club near 11th and O streets.

Watch now: Lincoln man killed in Thursday attack identified
Watch now: Lincoln remains a safe place despite series of unsolved weekend shootings, police chief says
New details emerge in F Street homicide; suspects appear in court
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AI can tell someone's race simply by looking at their x-ray

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News