Lincoln police identify one of the drivers in Saturday morning crash on 70th and O streets

Lincoln Police have identified one of the drivers they believe was involved in an accident that critically injured two people early Saturday morning.

Police believe Zachary Lewis, 27, was the driver of the Chevy Malibu that collided with a Ford Escape that was driven by a 17-year-old male.

Lewis and the teenage driver remain in critical condition, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:16 a.m. Saturday, where they were told an eastbound Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Chevy Malibu. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews used equipment to get Lewis out of his vehicle.

The intersection was closed until about 8:30 a.m. Saturday as police investigated the crash.

LPD is asking ask those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.