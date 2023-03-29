Two maintenance employees at a south Lincoln apartment complex who were killed there in a brazen hit-and-run Monday afternoon have been identified.

The men — 45-year-old Ronald E. Gonzalez-Rivas and 42-year-old Christopher J. Karamazin — had been employees of the company managing The Lodge for several years before they were "purposefully" run down and killed by a motorist and tenant Monday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police officials.

In a GoFundMe campaign raising money for Karamazin's memorial expenses, family said the Lincoln man left behind three children and a loving wife.

"Chris loved spending time with his friends playing board games and was an avid animal lover," a relative, Garrett Karmazin, said in a post pinned to the fundraiser.

"He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his hands. His greatest joy was being a father."

Police have arrested 27-year-old Taylor Bradley on suspicion of two counts of second-degree murder for her alleged role in Gonzalez-Rivas and Karamazin's deaths.

Bradley is accused of running down and killing the two men in her 2015 Subaru in a grassy area outside The Lodge apartment complex’s clubhouse at around 1:20 p.m. Monday in an attack that Lincoln's police chief described as "purposeful."

"There definitely was ... intent," Teresa Ewins said at a Tuesday news conference, where she declined to describe what led police to that conclusion and provided no details about what is thought to have led up the incident.

“It’s really hard to really present that at this time, because we don’t have all the evidence, and I don’t want to taint the investigation with giving that out too soon,” she said Tuesday.

Police arrested Bradley near the apartment complex 12 minutes after authorities were called, Ewins said. Medical personnel pronounced Gonzalez-Rivas and Karamazin dead at the scene.

Tom Huston — who serves as general counsel for Perry Reid Properties, which has managed The Lodge for nearly a decade and employed both victims — said Bradley was in the first year of her lease at the complex, which sits just south of Nebraska Parkway near 48th Street.

“According to our records, we had no prior negative contact with her,” Huston told the Journal Star on Tuesday. “There wasn’t a service call — I know there were some rumors that she was undergoing an eviction. That is not true."

Police officials did not field questions on the alleged murders at Wednesday's media briefing.

Bradley, who has not yet been charged with a crime in the pair of alleged murders, is expected to make her initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

She is being held without bond at the Lancaster County jail, where she was taken Monday following her arrest and a medical evaluation at a local hospital.

