Lincoln police identify man whose body was found in creek near Saltillo Road

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in a creek along Saltillo Road.
The man who died was 54-year-old Richard Felsing of Crete, who had been reported missing to the Crete Police Department on Saturday afternoon, according to Officer Erin Spilker of the Lincoln Police Department.
The vehicle was discovered by a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy in a creek along Saltillo Road between 14th and 25th streets around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Sunday the vehicle was headed westbound on Saltillo when it went off the road and into the ravine. Seat belts were not in use, and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said.
This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.
Kristin Kay Kramer-cunnane
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
KRISTIN is believed to be traveling in a WHITE, 2020 KIA 4 door, with a blue 'Remarkable Skin' sticker in the back, and bot license plates. KRISTIN has a tattoo on her neck.
KRISTIN is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 171 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Hazel eyes.
Alicia Lynn Granneman
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
ALICIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Fabian Rivera-vergara
FABIAN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 137 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
L0gan Uldrich-argent
L0GAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Julian Hassell
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
JULIAN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Timron Dale
TIMRON is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quan-tre Swift
QUAN-TRE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tera Mae Hazen
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
TERA is a 39 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Jeremiah Steele
JEREMIAH is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
TAMRON is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Henry Miranda
HENRY is a 27 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sierra Kelly
SIERRA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaleb Blaha
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
KALEB is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Tirell Michael Allee
TIRELL was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. TIRELL has 'ALLEE' tattooed on his right forearm.
TIRELL is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Brooklynn M Comstock
BROOKLYNN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.
Jimmy Joe Jr Sanchez
JIMMY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dick L Lasher
DICK is a 66 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Blue eyes.
Jada Catherine Johnson
JADA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Avyn D Crawford
ANVY was last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt, and jeans.
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaywon D Cooper
JAYWON is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Peyton Ronald Hayden-jones
PEYTON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Justin Lorenzo Fowler
JUSTIN is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 245 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia E Gonzalez
CLAUDIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Achol Mudut Magay Akue Agau
ACHOL is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Olsen
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DEVON is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Trusha Rakesh Patel
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
TRUSHA is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaymar Barber-spencer
JAYMAR is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Fornstrom
COURTNEY is a 26 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Shalisha M Thomas
SHALISHA is a 39 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Daniel Antione Washington
DANIEL is a 26 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 235 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bianca Rodrizuez Zepeda
BIANCA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio Jaimes
ANTONIO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Lamontia
ALYCIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
John Chris-mikal Schler
JOHN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 161 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Miranda Smith-huenink
MIRANDA is a 23 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jerry M Fitzgerald
JERRY is a 78 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Jesse J Glebavicius
JESSE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Dahlton Kier
DAHLTON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Jaclynn Black
JACLYNN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jonathan A Medellin
JONATHAN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Agency: Hall CO SO Grand Island
LOGAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Lynelle Gamble
EMMA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Malachi Reed-davis
MALACHI was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging pants, and Adidas shoes.
MALACHI is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tori Polite
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
TORI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Araceli Morales Pesina
ARACELI is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Davon Brown
DAVON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles Bellamia Delaguardia
ANGELES is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Crystal Valles
CRYSTAL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Black eyes.
Kami Harris
KAMI is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chris John Goynes
CHRIS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
KLARISSA is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyca-ann Gaskill
NYCA-ANN is a 21 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jace D Siemer
JACE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Austin Aleksander Coate
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
AUSTIN was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a pink bomber type jacket. AUSTIN has his blonde hair partially dyed pink.
AUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 139 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
DESTINEE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Cordes
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
COURTNEY is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kerri Glanzer
KERRI is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 95 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Eugene Loe Roth
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
EUGENE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Adam Castillo
ADAM is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Austin Taylor Proctor
AUSTIN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Estevon Phillips
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
ESTEVON is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alejandro Thomas Franco
ALEJANDRO is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
David D Johnson
DAVID is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bazilisa Mata
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
BAZILISA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Walter Cj Martin
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
WALTER is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kevin Dwayne Buford
KEVIN is a 40 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tavionna Stevenson
TAVIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heather Lynn Charles
HEATHER is a 31 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Larry Hardenbrook
Agency: Furnas CO SO Beaver City
LARRY left the 600 block of Tenth (10th) Street, in Beaver City, on foot. LARRY was last seen wearing a blue sweater, jeans, and brown shoes: LARRY was not wearing a coat. LARRY suffers from Alzheimer's and wears a medical bracelet with his name on it.
LARRY is a 78 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has White hair and Blue eyes.
Kylie Elaina Wadsworth-meehan
KYLIE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
MICHAEL is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 95 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Destinee Ann Connerley
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
DESTINEE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Mykayla Patricia Nyhoff
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MYKAYLA was last seen wearing gray leggings, and a dark blue jacket. MYKAYLA has a stickman tattoo on her left ankle, a scar on her left wrist, and she wears glasses.
MYKAYLA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Robert A Christensen
ROBERT is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Donyal R Jr Taliaferro
DONYAL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Moreice Putnam Jr Stewart
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
MOREICE is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jesus Lopez-cano
JESUS is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Fayelynne Hardesty
FAYELYNNE is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Anthony Edward Jividen
Agency: Hamilton CO SO Aurora
ANTHONY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
GRACE is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devon Terrell Lamont Shaw
DEVON is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Seth P Chambers
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
SETH is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
MIGUEL is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maureen Geralyn Ernesti
MAUREEN is a 60 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
LAUREL is a 19 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kyliah Laze Lucas
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
KYLIAH is a 14 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mario A Chavez
Agency: Dept of Vet Affairs Medical Ctr Police
MARIO is a 44 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Traniyah Grimes-richard
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
TRANIYAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shelton W Fils
SHELTON is a 48 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jacqueline Magglena Svoboda
JACQUELINE is a 43 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Ricki Shelbylynn Becker
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
RICKI is a 25 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
