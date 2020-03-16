You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police identify man whose body was found in creek near Saltillo Road
Lincoln police identify man whose body was found in creek near Saltillo Road

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in a creek along Saltillo Road.

The man who died was 54-year-old Richard Felsing of Crete, who had been reported missing to the Crete Police Department on Saturday afternoon, according to Officer Erin Spilker of the Lincoln Police Department.

The vehicle was discovered by a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy in a creek along Saltillo Road between 14th and 25th streets around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Sunday the vehicle was headed westbound on Saltillo when it went off the road and into the ravine. Seat belts were not in use, and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for additional updates.

