Lincoln police identify man shot, killed on O Street

Lincoln police on Monday identified the man shot and killed in the O Street bar district on Sunday morning as Timothy Montgomery.

Montgomery, 32, was shot in the midst of a disturbance early Sunday, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Multiple officers who were working in the downtown area heard the gunshots at 1:31 a.m. and found Montgomery unresponsive in the 1300 block of O Street.

Montgomery died about an hour later at a Lincoln hospital.

No arrests have been reported, but police said Sunday they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Bliemeister said the gunshots could be heard on video from body cameras worn by officers in the area, and investigators have been reviewing those videos, as well as video from cruiser cameras, business surveillance cameras and video provided by those in the area.

Bliemeister said police interviewed several witnesses, including some who were a part of the disturbance. But he said they need the public's help to identify everyone who was involved. He said there were a large number of people congregated along O Street at the time of the shooting.

An autopsy performed on Montgomery determined the cause of death as a gunshot to the chest.

