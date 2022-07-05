 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police identify man killed in hit-and-run crash at 37th and O Streets on Saturday

Lincoln Police on Tuesday identified the 19-year-old man who died in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday as Alexandor Eskra, a 2021 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Eskra was driving a Subaru east in the inside lane of O Street near 37th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a westbound Ford Focus crossed the raised median and collided with Eskra's vehicle, which then crashed into an eastbound Chrysler, according to the crash report.

Eskra later died at a local hospital. The Chrysler's two occupants were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene on foot and has not been apprehended, the police said. The car is registered to an east Lincoln resident, according to the crash report, though it's unclear if the owner was driving the car Saturday night.

Both the Ford and Subaru were totaled in the collision, which forced O Street closed for around six hours Saturday night into Sunday morning. The crash caused $15,000 in damage to the Chrysler, according to the crash report.

Police on Sunday asked anyone with information on the crash or driver to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

