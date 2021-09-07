Lincoln police identify homicide victim in Sunday morning shooting

Police on Tuesday morning identified the man shot and killed at a Lincoln apartment complex Sunday morning as 28-year-old Alonzo Jones.
Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson confirmed that Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster County jail in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which his attorney, Dick Clark, described as an act of self-defense.
Harris was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. But Clark characterized Jones as the aggressor in the situation.
Officers were called to the apartment complex near 44th and R streets at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found Jones with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Jones was the apartment's tenant, Jackson said.
Jackson said LPD's first contact with Harris was when he turned himself in at the jail as investigators were gathering information miles away at the Tanglewood apartment complex, where Jackson said a witness had identified both Harris and Jones.
"The first time we knew where he was is when we got a call at the jail that he was turning himself in," Jackson said.
Jackson said police found the gun they believe to have been used in the shooting in the vehicle Harris drove to the jail, though he said lab results are still pending.
Jones' death marks the city's fourth known homicide victim this year.
The first, 33-year-old James Shekie, was found dead in March. Deontae Rush, 25, of Omaha, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Shekie during a robbery.
Janet Kotopka, a 78-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's, was shot five days after Abron was killed. She later died at an area hospital. Her husband, John Kotopka, was charged with first-degree murder.
Police have called the death of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf "suspicious" but have not yet labeled it a homicide. Schaaf was reported missing from her Lincoln home May 19 and found dead at Pawnee Lake on June 10.
"Any homicide's a tragedy, whenever they occur, whomever they involve," Jackson said. "It's always a tragic event."
