Lincoln police identify homicide victim in Sunday morning shooting

Police on Tuesday morning identified the man shot and killed at a Lincoln apartment complex Sunday morning as 28-year-old Alonzo Jones.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson confirmed that Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster County jail in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which his attorney, Dick Clark, described as an act of self-defense.

Harris was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. But Clark characterized Jones as the aggressor in the situation.

Officers were called to the apartment complex near 44th and R streets at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found Jones with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Jones was the apartment's tenant, Jackson said.

Jackson said LPD's first contact with Harris was when he turned himself in at the jail as investigators were gathering information miles away at the Tanglewood apartment complex, where Jackson said a witness had identified both Harris and Jones.

"The first time we knew where he was is when we got a call at the jail that he was turning himself in," Jackson said.