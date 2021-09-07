 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police identify homicide victim in Sunday morning shooting
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Lincoln police identify homicide victim in Sunday morning shooting

  • 0

Police on Tuesday morning identified the man shot and killed at a Lincoln apartment complex Sunday morning as 28-year-old Alonzo Jones. 

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson confirmed that Lendell Harris, 23, turned himself in to authorities at the Lancaster County jail in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, which his attorney, Dick Clark, described as an act of self-defense. 

Lendell Harris

Lendell Harris

Harris was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. But Clark characterized Jones as the aggressor in the situation. 

Officers were called to the apartment complex near 44th and R streets at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found Jones with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Jones was the apartment's tenant, Jackson said. 

Jackson said LPD's first contact with Harris was when he turned himself in at the jail as investigators were gathering information miles away at the Tanglewood apartment complex, where Jackson said a witness had identified both Harris and Jones. 

"The first time we knew where he was is when we got a call at the jail that he was turning himself in," Jackson said. 

Jackson said police found the gun they believe to have been used in the shooting in the vehicle Harris drove to the jail, though he said lab results are still pending. 

Jones' death marks the city's fourth known homicide victim this year. 

The first, 33-year-old James Shekie, was found dead in March. Deontae Rush, 25, of Omaha, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Shekie during a robbery.

Deontae Abron, 31, was shot in the face at a party in June and later died at an Omaha hospital. Shantrel A. Hickey, 26, was charged with second-degree murder in that shooting. 

Janet Kotopka, a 78-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer's, was shot five days after Abron was killed. She later died at an area hospital. Her husband, John Kotopka, was charged with first-degree murder. 

Police have called the death of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf "suspicious" but have not yet labeled it a homicide. Schaaf was reported missing from her Lincoln home May 19 and found dead at Pawnee Lake on June 10. 

"Any homicide's a tragedy, whenever they occur, whomever they involve," Jackson said. "It's always a tragic event."

Lincoln man arrested in Sunday shooting will claim self-defense, his attorney says
Five people rescued from Elkhorn River
Omaha pair get federal prison time for sex trafficking minors in Omaha, Lincoln area
Man drowns while duck hunting at lake near North Platte
Lincoln police considering ordinance change to combat spike in catalytic converter thefts

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire evacuees worry about dangerous air quality in California

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News