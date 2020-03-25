Lincoln police identify body found in park as 36-year-old woman last seen in November

Lincoln police on Wednesday identified the body of the woman found Sunday in a wooded area of Wilderness Park as a 36-year-old Iowa woman reported missing here four months ago.

Officer Erin Spilker said an autopsy this week confirmed it was Justine Miller, whose family had reported her missing on Nov. 18.

She was last seen that day near 16th and South streets. Family hadn't heard from her and were concerned.

In an affidavit for a search warrant, a Lincoln police investigator said a sheriff's deputy had contacted Miller on Nov. 18 after she had tried walking into traffic near Second and O streets. She had been staying at the People's City Mission and was expected to return there after her release from a Lincoln hospital, but she never returned.

Miller was from Storm Lake, Iowa.

On Sunday, Lincoln police were called to the area near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, after the couple came upon the body and called 911 at about 11:30 a.m.

Spilker said it was unclear how long she had been there.