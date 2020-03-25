You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police identify body found in park as 36-year-old woman last seen in November
View Comments
breaking top story

Lincoln police identify body found in park as 36-year-old woman last seen in November

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police on Wednesday identified the body of the woman found Sunday in a wooded area of Wilderness Park as a 36-year-old Iowa woman reported missing here four months ago.

Officer Erin Spilker said an autopsy this week confirmed it was Justine Miller, whose family had reported her missing on Nov. 18.

She was last seen that day near 16th and South streets. Family hadn't heard from her and were concerned.

In an affidavit for a search warrant, a Lincoln police investigator said a sheriff's deputy had contacted Miller on Nov. 18 after she had tried walking into traffic near Second and O streets. She had been staying at the People's City Mission and was expected to return there after her release from a Lincoln hospital, but she never returned. 

Miller was from Storm Lake, Iowa.

On Sunday, Lincoln police were called to the area near First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, just southwest of Pioneers Boulevard and the Jamaica North Trail, after the couple came upon the body and called 911 at about 11:30 a.m.

Spilker said it was unclear how long she had been there. 

She said Miller's death remains under investigation but there are no indications of foul play at this time. She asked anyone with information to come forward so police can provide her family with more answers.

Police: Teen shot earlier this month in Omaha has died

Latest missing persons cases

Justine Miller

Justine Miller

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News