Lincoln police identify 24-year-old man killed in Sunday crash

Lincoln police have identified the 24-year-old man killed in a crash Sunday morning as Conner Altenhofen of Chariton, Iowa.

It happened at about 7:45 a.m. at the Interstate 80 on-ramp from North 27th Street.

In the accident report, police say Altenhofen lost control of the 2007 Ford Mustang he was driving, went in the ditch and rolled multiple times before coming to rest upside down.

Altenhofen, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.

He died at the scene.

His passenger, a 34-year-old Lincoln woman, was left with minor injuries to her face, police said.

She told police they had been drinking up until an hour before they decided to go for a cruise.

The on-ramp to I-80 was closed for more than two hours following the crash.

