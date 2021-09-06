Lincoln police ID suspect in Sunday's homicide

Lincoln police have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing another man early Sunday, but they won’t release the victim’s name until Tuesday.

Lendell Harris, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He remained in the Lancaster County jail on Monday.

Capt. Jake Dilsaver said the department will provide more details -- including the 28-year-old victim’s identity -- at its media briefing Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

