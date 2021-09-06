 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police ID suspect in Sunday's homicide
0 Comments
breaking topical

Lincoln police ID suspect in Sunday's homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing another man early Sunday, but they won’t release the victim’s name until Tuesday.

Lendell Harris, 23, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He remained in the Lancaster County jail on Monday.

Lendell Harris

Lendell Harris

Capt. Jake Dilsaver said the department will provide more details -- including the 28-year-old victim’s identity -- at its media briefing Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North 44th Street at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, where they found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with knowledge about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Man killed in early morning shooting at Lincoln apartment complex
Judge sends Lincoln man to jail for rollover crash that killed passenger
Florida man arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 80 on Saturday

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News