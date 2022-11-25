 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police ID motorcyclist killed in Rosa Parks Way crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed Wednesday in a crash on Rosa Parks Way as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt of Lincoln. 

In a press release, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the investigation determined that Schmidt had been heading east approaching Ninth Street shortly after 1 p.m. when his Ducati motorcycle struck the north side barrier wall. 

He said the impact threw Schmidt from his motorcycle and over the wall to the ground below. 

Schmidt died at the scene, Kocian said 

Motorcycle accident Rosa Parks Way, 11.23

Lincoln Police closed off the area under Rosa Parks Way to investigate a crash death on Wednesday.

Another motorcyclist died in a similar crash on Rosa Parks Way in June 2014, when the 19-year-old hit the barrier and flew over the wall, falling into a gravel parking lot below. 

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

