Police say a 58-year-old Lincoln woman nearly became the victim of an elaborate scam Monday after she got a call while she was at the gym from someone claiming to be her daughter in Hawaii.
Officer Angela Sands said the scammer frantically said she had been stabbed in the hand, then a man got on the phone and said he was kidnapping her and demanded money.
The woman asked gym staff to call police, then went to her bank to withdraw $2,000. Sands said she had been asked to buy gift cards at CVS but police caught up with her before she did and told her it was a scam.
She said police were able to get ahold of the woman’s daughter, who was in Hawaii and was fine. They believe the scammers knew she was on vacation there from a Facebook post.