Lincoln police help reunite runaway puppies with their owner

A 65-year-old woman was reunited with her two English bulldog puppies Monday night with the help of the woman who found them and Lincoln police.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said 10-month-olds Winnie and Boji got out in the 700 block of North 22nd Street when one of the owner's children accidentally left the gate open.

The owner contacted Animal Control, the local humane society and the police on Sunday to report them missing but had no luck tracking them down until Monday.

Bonkiewicz said a second Lincoln woman contacted police that afternoon asking for help getting the two bulldogs found Thursday at 22nd and O streets back to their owner. She had seen posts on Facebook about them being missing.

He said police reunited the dogs with the owner Monday night.

"OMG. Our babies are on their way home," the owner said on her Facebook page, followed by 13 hearts.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

