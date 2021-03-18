 Skip to main content
Lincoln police get to bottom of suspected officer impersonation
Lincoln police get to bottom of suspected officer impersonation

Lincoln police got to the bottom of a suspected impersonation of an officer Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called at about 12:15 p.m. to a residence in the area of 14th and F streets where a 20-year-old woman said a man had come to the door asking for her by name claiming to be a police officer. She doesn't live there.

When the residents started questioning the man about his identity, he left.

Bonkiewicz said LPD could find no evidence of a police officer or a plain clothes investigator working in that area at the time of the incident. 

But after news reports about the incident Thursday, police got a call over the lunch hour from a constable with Greiner Process Service who said he had been attempting to serve someone eviction papers at that date, time and location.

Bonkiewicz said the man was very concerned that someone believed he was impersonating a police officer, so he called LPD to explain the situation.

The constable said he never identified himself as a police officer. He said he is trained to identify himself as a constable out of Lancaster County and an "officer of the court." The constable later contacted the person at a different location at serve them legal papers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

