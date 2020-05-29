You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police get another report of swastika vandalism, this time on trail east of UNL
Lincoln police get another report of swastika vandalism, this time on trail east of UNL

Wilderness Trees

City crews have painted over about 20 pieces of graffiti on trees in Wilderness Park -- including a swastika.

 Courtesy photo

A runner contacted police Thursday night after spotting swastikas spray-painted on a city bike trail. 

Officer Erin Spilker said at about 9 p.m. they took a report on the vandalism along the John Dietrich trail just east of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's City Campus, between 17th and 19th on Holdrege Street. 

Swastikas were painted on the sidewalk in light blue spray paint sometime within the last week, she said.

The vandalism comes after about 20 trees were spray-painted with numerous images, including swastikas, at Epworth Park near First and South streets.

Police are asking anyone who sees similar vandalism or has information about who is responsible to call them.

"We want it to stop, and we want to catch who's doing it, too," Spilker said.

Police logo 2017
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

