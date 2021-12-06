Lincoln police: Fox nears chickens; man shoots fox

A woman called Lincoln Police at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday: She’d heard a gunshot and then watched her neighbor retrieving a dead fox.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Sumner Street, just a couple of blocks from Bryan East Campus and across the street from Holmes Elementary School.

They talked to a 39-year-old man — “and found evidence that he shot and killed a fox in the backyard near his chicken cage,” said Officer Erin Spilker.

Police believe he used a .22-caliber rifle to kill the fox, and he was cited on suspicion of discharging a firearm when unsafe to do so, a misdemeanor, Spilker said.

He could have been charged with more. Lincoln Animal Control could have suggested he face an animal cruelty charge. But it likely won’t, said manager Steve Beal.

The man was simply trying to keep his chickens safe.

“At this point in time, Animal Control will not be charging this person with animal cruelty because he was protecting his personal property,” Beal said.