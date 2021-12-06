Lincoln police: Fox nears chickens; man shoots fox

A woman called Lincoln Police at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday: She’d heard a gunshot and then watched her neighbor retrieving a dead fox.
Officers responded to the 5300 block of Sumner Street, just a couple of blocks from Bryan East Campus and across the street from Holmes Elementary School.
They talked to a 39-year-old man — “and found evidence that he shot and killed a fox in the backyard near his chicken cage,” said Officer Erin Spilker.
Police believe he used a .22-caliber rifle to kill the fox, and he was cited on suspicion of discharging a firearm when unsafe to do so, a misdemeanor, Spilker said.
He could have been charged with more. Lincoln Animal Control could have suggested he face an animal cruelty charge. But it likely won’t, said manager Steve Beal.
The man was simply trying to keep his chickens safe.
“At this point in time, Animal Control will not be charging this person with animal cruelty because he was protecting his personal property,” Beal said.
His office has been fielding an increase in urban fox sightings for several years, but this is only the second time he can remember one of the animals threatening chickens, he said. A couple of years ago, a fox jumped a 6-foot fence and found its way into a chicken coop, killing a half-dozen birds before escaping.
“Foxes will pursue their prey, but we don’t have that on a regular basis,” Beal said. “Most people are good at keeping their chicken huts and coops fox-proofed.”
And the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission could pursue wildlife violations — and seek what it calls $75 in liquidated damages, the state-appointed value of a fox — but it likely won’t, said Duane Arp, assistant chief of its law enforcement division.
The state allows farmers and ranchers to protect their property from predators, and based on what he knows about this case, the same principle could allow a city-dweller to protect his poultry, he said.
Photos: Critters in the streets and yards of Lincoln
WATCH: Coyote in driveway on South 57th in Lincoln
Coyote in trash
Deer
Wildlife near 76th and Van Dorn
Plains leopard frog
Baby owl and wood ducks
Turtle on South 86th Street
Coyote off Sawgrass Drive
Wilson's phalarope (female)
Ducks on Rancho Road
Coyote
Beaver
Political ducks?
Pioneers Park ducks
Golf wildlife
Upton Grey Lane and Thompson Creek
Ducks in yard
WATCH: Baby fox on Yankee Hill Road near 27th
Turkey time
Heron on Bowling Lake
White moth on Runza drive-thru on West O in May 2019
Fox
Coyote
Bobcat
Deer next to O Street
Pair of Cooper's Hawks
Fox
Watch: Fox plays in the snow
Fox
Possum
Raccoons sharing a meal
Fox catches squirrel at capitol
Video: Red fox in Lincoln
Armadillo in Lincoln
Snake on deck
Robin's eggs
Monarch caterpillar on milkweed
Young possum hiding in a clay tile
Goslings
Geese
Snake
Ducks
Coyote
Backyard critter
Pelicans
Turkey
Video: Coyote playing with dog
Leftovers
Lincoln-area wildlife
Deer
Foxes
Turkeys
Grasshoppers
Critter
Squirrel
Raccoon
Critters
Critters
Critters
Critters
Critters
Critters
Butterfly
Dragonfly
Deer in Yard
Bald Eagle at Branched Oak Lake
Baby Owls in Tree
County Fair Chicken
Sunken Gardens
Red-tailed hawk
Birds of winter
Turkey
"And they're off"
Baby robins
Audubon Tour bird and peanuts
Rabbit
Urban deer sighting
Pelican
Robins
Brown-headed nuthatch
Foxes in backyard
Mourning doves
Watch Now: Northeast Lincoln visitor
Coopers Hawk backyard 27th and Lake
Vultures on William Street
Coyote
Hummingbird
Damselfly
Sleeping red fox
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter