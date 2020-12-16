Lincoln police follow tracks to get security video, find suspect and stolen guns

A Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday for allegedly stealing firearms from a home in southwest Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.
Officer Erin Spilker said it started when a 57-year-old reported that someone had stolen six firearms and a starter pistol, ammunition and a gun cleaning kit he had loaded up on a dolly in his home. While he was gone that afternoon, he said someone came in and stole it all.
Spilker said police followed the dolly's tracks outside and found security video along the trail, which they showed to the victim, who identified the man as Jeremiah Nyhoff.
On Tuesday evening, police went to Nyhoff's home and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, six counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Spilker said police found the six firearms and a starter pistol in his home.
She said Nyhoff is a convicted felon and isn't able to legally possess firearms.
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES
Niko Saldivar Martines
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NIKO is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Inez Brockman
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
INEZ is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nicholas Brodigan
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
NICHOLAS is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAITLYN is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gianni Miguel Tellez
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GIANNI is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anfernee Jordan White
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANFERNEE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Hazel eyes.
Emilio Silva
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
EMILIO is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Dazianna C Lonewolf
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DAZIANNA is a 13 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Desirae K Daniels
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|29
|Current Age:
|29
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Alliance PD
DESIRAE is a 29 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 195 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kentrell Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KENTRELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelyze Garnica
|Date Missing:
|12-15-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELYZE is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Badeang Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BADEANG is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nancy Louise Clark
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|56
|Current Age:
|56
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Gray Or Partially Gray
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Sarpy CO SO Papillion
NANCY is a 56 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Gray Or Partially Gray hair and Blue eyes.
Wes L Nunn
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
WES is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Teethloach Biel
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TEETHLOACH is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dakota Gerard
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAKOTA is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Green eyes.
Halima Abdirahman
|Date Missing:
|12-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HALIMA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Timothy James Schmidt
Nicole Renee Dyche
Sarissa A Thompson
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SARISSA is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 118 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Xander Michael Fritz
|Date Missing:
|12-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
XANDER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Damia Haley
|Date Missing:
|12-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMIA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles De La Guardia
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
William J Ramage
Thomas Eugene III Layman
Lily Jo Hart Lyons
Emaje Vaughn
|Date Missing:
|12-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EMAJE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andres Izayus Zuniga
Karsen O Hatch
Anthony Dionne Ford
John Garcia
|Date Missing:
|12-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOHN is a 17 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jayden Cave
|Date Missing:
|12-09-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAYDEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Douglas Leonard Nellor
Vito Desilva
Tacuara T Smith
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TACUARA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Luke Baity
|Date Missing:
|12-07-2020
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
LUKE is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Maurina A Booth-merica
Shane Leroy Foote
Tumua Jr Tuinei
Pa Might
Sobia Azeez
|Date Missing:
|12-04-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SOBIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaron Maurice Smith
Ciera Rose Buchanan
Weather Ann Rasmussen
Clayton Earl Ostrander
Allison Levering
|Date Missing:
|12-02-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Winnebago PD BIA
ALLISON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aracely Lopez
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ARACELY is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Younique Gully
|Date Missing:
|12-01-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
YOUNIQUE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Laraya Kita Ajea Henderson
Anthony Wright
Jesus Briceno Marin
Kiara Jackson
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|4'08
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KIARA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Thania M Arroyo
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
THANIA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Aidan Paul Kilcoin
|Date Missing:
|11-30-2020
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIDAN is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Oren W Krumrei
Xavier Lee Ostertag
|Date Missing:
|11-29-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Sidney PD
XAVIER is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Taylor Renee-rima Caulfield
Olivia Taylor
Brenda McDonald
Ayanna Denny
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AYANNA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaitlyn Hoffman
Michele A Rignola
|Date Missing:
|11-27-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
MICHELE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Reyna Isabel Gonzalez Garcia
Alyssa Storm Husser
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
Jeremiah E Steele
Reginald Taylor
Jailynn Whitebear
|Date Missing:
|11-25-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JAILYNN is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jay A Bechtold
Caden Debaun
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CADEN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Dezha M Tucker
|Date Missing:
|11-24-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DEZHA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Haligh Guenther
|Date Missing:
|11-23-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Knox CO SO Center
HALIGH is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Ethan Engelhardt
Joseph Sherril McDonald
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|69
|Current Age:
|69
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
JOSEPH is a 69 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Alyssa Essence Brown
|Date Missing:
|11-21-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALYSSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Rosio Genchi-gallardo
|Date Missing:
|11-20-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ROSIO is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tyrique Bryson
|Date Missing:
|11-19-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRIQUE is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kayzen R Pokorny
Michael A Jr Channel
|Date Missing:
|11-18-2020
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anna Grace Feilen
Alyssa Faith Lant
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Otoe CO SO Nebraska City
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Elvin Menjivar-escobar
|Date Missing:
|11-17-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELVIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kaylee A Nichelson
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
KAYLEE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
|Date Missing:
|11-16-2020
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GARY is a 28 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Rosalinda A Perez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
ROSALINDA is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Maria E Alejo-sanchez
|Date Missing:
|11-14-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Avyn Dion Crawford
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AVYN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Gypsie Prue
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
GYPSIE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
April Marie Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|11-13-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|113
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
APRIL is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 113 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antonio Chavez-ursino
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANTONIO is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Romero
|Date Missing:
|11-12-2020
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ANDREW is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mark Newson
Lamy Thunder Walker
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
LAMY is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 129 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isaiah Richard Cordova
|Date Missing:
|11-11-2020
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISAIAH is a 23 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Brown eyes.
Brandon Michael McQuinn
Thomas Leetch
|Date Missing:
|11-10-2020
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|249
|Agency:
|Hall CO SO Grand Island
THOMAS is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 249 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Genise Oliver
Hadia Siddige Musa
|Date Missing:
|11-08-2020
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
HADIA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher M Johnston
