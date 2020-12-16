Lincoln police follow tracks to get security video, find suspect and stolen guns

A Lincoln man went to jail Tuesday for allegedly stealing firearms from a home in southwest Lincoln on Sunday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said it started when a 57-year-old reported that someone had stolen six firearms and a starter pistol, ammunition and a gun cleaning kit he had loaded up on a dolly in his home. While he was gone that afternoon, he said someone came in and stole it all.

Spilker said police followed the dolly's tracks outside and found security video along the trail, which they showed to the victim, who identified the man as Jeremiah Nyhoff.

On Tuesday evening, police went to Nyhoff's home and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, six counts of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Spilker said police found the six firearms and a starter pistol in his home.

She said Nyhoff is a convicted felon and isn't able to legally possess firearms.

