Lincoln police, fire organizations partnering to host blood drive honoring Mario Herrera

A year after Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot while serving a warrant in the city, later dying at an Omaha hospital from his injuries, the fallen officer's family and department are partnering with four other agencies to host a blood drive in his honor.
LPD, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Omaha Fire Department, the Omaha Police Officers Association and Nebraska Concerns of Police Survivors are teaming up to host the drive from Aug. 26 through Sept. 7 — a nod to the 12 days Herrera spent in the hospital after he was shot Aug. 26, 2020.
"With the help of life-sustaining blood given by generous donors, Mario and his family were given 12 extra days together following his tragic event before he ultimately succumbed to his injuries," LPD Officer Erin Spilker said in an announcement of the event, dubbed the Band Together Blood Drive.
Watch Now: Mobile tribute to fallen officers arrives in Lincoln as anniversary of Herrera's death nears
Donors who give blood at any local donation center in the Lincoln or Omaha area during the 12-day event will receive a free "12 Days of Hope" T-shirt.
Additionally, the organizations are hosting two single-day donation events, including one Aug. 26 at Lincoln Fire and Rescue Station 15 at 6601 Pine Lake Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Omaha-based organizations participating in the campaign will host a one-day donation event Aug. 28 at the Omaha Police Officers Association Hall at 13415 Cryer Ave.
Donors wanting to give blood at either event are encouraged to register in advance online, but preregistration isn't required.
Photos, videos: Police, public pay respects to fallen officer Herrera
