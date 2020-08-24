Lincoln police find suspect in assault and earlier break-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A call Saturday night about an assault near 19th Street and Euclid Avenue ended up leading Lincoln police to a man wanted for a burglary, they say.

Police got there shortly after 7 p.m. to find a 49-year-old man bleeding from the face. Officer Erin Spilker said the man who did it, allegedly 38-year-old Michael Beard, had left but was found about an hour later lying in a backyard two blocks away.

She said police arrested him on the assault and learned he also was wanted in connection to a $20,000 burglary Aug. 14 at a home near 55th and High streets. Someone had gone in through a window and removed a safe with jewelry, coins and prescription medication and stolen a 2007 Toyota Solara.

Police found the car about an hour later unoccupied, allegedly with Beard's fingerprints inside, Spilker said. She said they also learned he recently had pawned several coins.

Police say when they arrested Beard, they found a pipe with methamphetamine residue in his pocket, and as he was taken to a cruiser he kicked an officer several times in the thighs and chest.

They arrested Beard on suspicion of assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, assault and burglary.