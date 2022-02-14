Lincoln police find stolen car after it's involved in crash

A car that was stolen last month from a residence near 26th and R streets was located Saturday morning after a man driving the car wrecked it near 48th and J, according to Lincoln police.
Police Capt. Todd Kocian said a 31-year-old Lincoln woman was driving her Kia Sedona south on 48th Street at around 11 a.m. Saturday when the stolen Mazda Tribute pulled in front of her.
After the cars collided, Kocian said an unknown male and female exited the Mazda and fled the area on foot. They have not been located, Kocian said.
Inside the car, police found "an extensive amount" of stolen clothes, tools and other personal items.
Kocian said the Mazda, worth $1,500, was taken around 5 a.m. Jan. 26 after the owner left it running with the keys inside.
High-speed chase on I-80 ends in arrest of Minnesota man
State troopers arrested a Minnesota man Friday morning after he fled a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 near Aurora.
Police found cocaine and marijuana following the pursuit that started at about 10:20 a.m., the patrol said.
Corey Davis of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, was arrested and is being held in Hamilton County Jail.
Troopers initially noticed Davis' vehicle driving along the shoulder on I-80 near Giltner. After a traffic stop, he allegedly drove off, reaching speeds of about 110 mph and weaving through eastbound traffic before exiting on the southbound ramp near mile marker 332.
A trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. The trooper used a Taser on Davis after he exited the vehicle.
Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and several other traffic violations.
