Lincoln police find stolen car after it's involved in crash

It's easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A car that was stolen last month from a residence near 26th and R streets was located Saturday morning after a man driving the car wrecked it near 48th and J, according to Lincoln police. 

Police Capt. Todd Kocian said a 31-year-old Lincoln woman was driving her Kia Sedona south on 48th Street at around 11 a.m. Saturday when the stolen Mazda Tribute pulled in front of her. 

After the cars collided, Kocian said an unknown male and female exited the Mazda and fled the area on foot. They have not been located, Kocian said. 

Inside the car, police found "an extensive amount" of stolen clothes, tools and other personal items. 

Kocian said the Mazda, worth $1,500, was taken around 5 a.m. Jan. 26 after the owner left it running with the keys inside. 

Fire guts $390,000 house near Malcolm, Lancaster County sheriff says
Couple charged with child abuse after Omaha baby thrown into wall
18-year-old robbed at gunpoint; suspect takes vape pen, police say
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

