Lincoln police find Cadillac and motorcycle stolen from Omaha

A tip on a possible stolen car led police Wednesday to a Lincoln address and a reported stolen Cadillac and motorcycle, and a 33-year-old man hiding in a bedroom of the house.
When Lincoln police arrived at the 2800 block of Northwest First Street they found the white Cadillac that had been reported stolen out of Omaha on Sept. 17 with unrelated license plates that had also been reported stolen, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.
While police were impounding the car, the owners of the residence arrived home and reported that a man, later identified as Jeremy A. Wallace, 33, had brought it to the house and was likely still inside.
They allowed officers to go in and look around, and they found Wallace hiding under some blankets in a bedroom, Bonkiewicz said. They also discovered Wallace had two out-of-county arrest warrants.
While inventorying his property, they found a motorcycle key, which one of the residents said belonged to a motorcycle Wallace had also brought to the house. That motorcycle, too, had been reported stolen from Omaha.
Bonkiewicz said the victim of the stolen Cadillac had received an anonymous tip that the Cadillac might be at the Lincoln address.
Wallace was cited for three counts of theft by receiving, including the license plates, all felonies, and is being held at the Lancaster County jail.
Lincoln man accused of drunkenly stealing city SUV that was left running and crashing it into city bus
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Candida M Bivens
Isabella R Buckman
Myra Noelle McKerrigan
Christopher M Johnston
Freddy Rico Pilcher
Dominiga Benito
Leah Rennee York
Patricia Susanne Herman
Hunter P Hawthorne
Michael Medina
Zackary Reuter
Joseph Allen Dunwoody
Brian Diego-garcia
Jaden Hammond
Raven Emma Pierson
Michael Salas Ogden
Isahi A Devora
Julisha Deandra Biggs
Kash A Davis
Dayton W Schultz
Tucker A Dobberstine
Samuel Rg Fatica
Stormy L Chesmore
Alexander Michael Gardner
William A Brown
Zymira Royal
Mary K Bruber
Raven A White
Alexis Renae Arkulari
Alicia Serinna Chacon
Shaydie Hinman
Machenzie L Pollard
Christopher Allen Wallach
Cytaya Latini Tate-rucker
Saul Aaron Soto
Edgar A Deleon
Tim0thy J Classen
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Dominique M Wright
Mitchell A Musquiz
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
Kieth L Cunningham
Connor Tiedje
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
Columbriana Hicks
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Rayjah Levering
Claudia Gonzalez
Mercedes Kruger
Shanta One Four Bryant
Mackenzie Estes
Christopher R Cade
Tachae Marie Ross
Bailey Zapata
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Rigo Britt
L0gan Uldrich-argent
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
Jaywon D Cooper
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
Courtney L Fornstrom
Shalisha M Thomas
Miranda Smith-huenink
Chase Andrew King
Jonathan A Medellin
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Tori Polite
Chris John Goynes
Jace D Siemer
Nyca-ann Gaskill
Dalton J Berens
Austin Aleksander Coate
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
Courtney L Cordes
Robert P Thieme
Adam Castillo
Walter Cj Martin
Tavionna Stevenson
Heather Lynn Charles
Larry Hardenbrook
Michael Eugene Jr Hall
Destinee Ann Connerley
Robert A Christensen
Jesus Lopez-cano
Anthony Edward Jividen
Grace M Echevarria Carmona
Seth P Chambers
Miguel G0nzalez-hernandez
Laurel Kathryn Glynn
Mario A Chavez
Shelton W Fils
Christian J Randels
Tiana Rose
Ricki Shelbylynn Becker
Tokeia Bryant
Brett Mathews
Christopher A Loupin
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSLegislature
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.