Lincoln police find Cadillac and motorcycle stolen from Omaha
Lincoln police find Cadillac and motorcycle stolen from Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

A tip on a possible stolen car led police Wednesday to a Lincoln address and a reported stolen Cadillac and motorcycle, and a 33-year-old man hiding in a bedroom of the house. 

When Lincoln police arrived at the 2800 block of Northwest First Street they found the white Cadillac that had been reported stolen out of Omaha on Sept. 17 with unrelated license plates that had also been reported stolen, said Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.

While police were impounding the car, the owners of the residence arrived home and reported that a man, later identified as Jeremy A. Wallace, 33,  had brought it to the house and was likely still inside.

They allowed officers to go in and look around, and they found Wallace hiding under some blankets in a bedroom, Bonkiewicz said. They also discovered Wallace had two out-of-county arrest warrants.

While inventorying his property, they found a motorcycle key, which one of the residents said belonged to a motorcycle Wallace had also brought to the house. That motorcycle, too, had been reported stolen from Omaha.

Bonkiewicz said the victim of the stolen Cadillac had received an anonymous tip that the Cadillac might be at the Lincoln address. 

Wallace was cited for three counts of theft by receiving, including the license plates, all felonies, and is being held at the Lancaster County jail.

Public safety logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

