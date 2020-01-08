You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police: Fewer DUI arrests in December 'You Drink & Drive, You Lose' campaign
Lincoln police: Fewer DUI arrests in December 'You Drink & Drive, You Lose' campaign

The Lincoln Police Department made 72 drunk-driving arrests during its annual "You Drink & Drive, You Lose" campaign in December.

That's a 33% decrease from December 2018 and the fewest DUI arrests as part of the program in the last six years.

The program, funded by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, had officers conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement while taking a zero-tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.  

Officer Erin Spilker said that staffing, weather and an increase in the availability of taxis and ride share programs all played a role in the decrease in arrests.

She added that taxis and ride shares were a valuable asset to Lincoln and that LPD would continue to partner with them and promote their usage in the future.  

Police logo 2017
