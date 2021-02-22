 Skip to main content
Lincoln police end up in scuffle with 17-year-old who passed out in car with a loaded gun
Lincoln police say they pulled a 17-year-old out of a car Saturday after he passed out after drunkenly getting stuck in the snow, a loaded gun on the seat.

It happened at around 9 a.m. at 22nd Street and Euclid Avenue.

Officer Erin Spilker said they were called there about a driver slumped over in a Nissan Maxima that was still running but stuck in a snowbank. She said the officer was able to wake the driver, but the teen refused to open the door, then tried to put the car in gear.

She said the officer broke the window, reached inside and disabled the car but ended up in a struggle with the teen.

A firefighter with Lincoln Fire and Rescue saw a gun on the seat and told the officer, who was able to pull the teen out of the car.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun on the seat.

Spilker said the teen was arrested on an outstanding warrant and that his blood alcohol content tested .117. He also was taken into custody on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, DUI and attempt to flee arrest. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

