Lincoln police educate on new catalytic converter ordinance, acknowledge shortcomings

So now, in Lincoln, anyone in possession of a loose catalytic converter had better have a permit.

Residents can submit applications for a permit — which costs $5 and is good for a year — online, though they have to provide a photo ID and their fingerprint at the LPD headquarters before one will be issued, Jackson said.

Additionally, the ordinance requires local scrapyards and other legitimate catalytic converter buyers to report each purchase directly to the police department, identifying what the make of car the part belongs to.

The ordinance comes with certain limitations, too, preventing anyone who has previously been convicted of a number of theft-related crimes from obtaining a permit, Jackson said.

"Once you possess that permit, you're lawfully able to possess an uninstalled catalytic converter," Jackson said. "You can sell it, you can frame it — you can do whatever you would like with your catalytic converter."