Lincoln police educate on new catalytic converter ordinance, acknowledge shortcomings
Theft of catalytic converters is on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of a spike in prices of rare metals contained within the devices. Source by: Stringr

The Lincoln Police Department knows that the ordinance passed by the City Council in September requiring a permit to possess, buy or sell loose catalytic converters will not be a cure-all for the intense spike in converter thefts. 

In fact, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said, it might not help at all. 

"As I say internally, this isn't a magic ordinance," he told reporters on Thursday morning. "It may not impact the number of thefts.

"But if we make it harder for individuals to possess, sell — if you have to drive to Grand Island (to sell a stolen converter), is the value of stealing it as much as if you could just drive up north of town and sell it?" 

Because the ordinance is only a few weeks old, and the police department is for now in a phase of education, not enforcement, the jury remains out on what effect the ordinance might have. 

But the city is trying something, with catalytic converter thefts soaring in 2021 to heights previously unseen in Lincoln. 

LPD took an average of 26 reports of stolen catalytic converters per year from 2014 to 2019. In all of 2016, only nine city residents reported the part stolen off their cars.

In the first 10 months of 2021, 800 converters have been reported stolen from vehicles across Lincoln, according to the police department -- an average of 2.63 every day.

The parts cost about $1,000 to replace, Jackson said. Stolen converters can go for anywhere between $200 and $700, depending on their size.

"Catalytic converters in the city of Lincoln have become a crime of opportunity," Jackson said, noting the trend seems to have replaced copper thefts, which he said plagued the city in the early 2000s. 

"This is not a Lincoln problem," he added later. "This is a state of Nebraska problem. This is a Midwest problem. This is a United States problem. It's happening all across the country." 

So now, in Lincoln, anyone in possession of a loose catalytic converter had better have a permit.

Residents can submit applications for a permit — which costs $5 and is good for a year — online, though they have to provide a photo ID and their fingerprint at the LPD headquarters before one will be issued, Jackson said. 

Additionally, the ordinance requires local scrapyards and other legitimate catalytic converter buyers to report each purchase directly to the police department, identifying what the make of car the part belongs to.

The ordinance comes with certain limitations, too, preventing anyone who has previously been convicted of a number of theft-related crimes from obtaining a permit, Jackson said. 

"Once you possess that permit, you're lawfully able to possess an uninstalled catalytic converter," Jackson said. "You can sell it, you can frame it — you can do whatever you would like with your catalytic converter."

Jackson said the department is cognizant of the fact that some residents might have non-criminal reasons to be toting around loose converters. If people are found to possess one without a permit, Jackson said documents like work orders or the title of the vehicle of which it came from would prevent carriers from being ticketed. 

Still, local salvage yards aren't allowed to purchase uninstalled converters from anyone without a permit to carry them. 

Anyone found to be in possession of a converter without a permit might be charged with two crimes, though: the theft of the car part and a misdemeanor violation of the city's new ordinance. And, Jackson said, officers have been instructed to confiscate converters.

"We're not out to crush people, to write tickets the first time," he said. "We're hoping to educate people. … We're gonna start calling people on that, but we first want to make sure they're educated properly." 

The ordinance is, at least in some ways, comparable to Nebraska's tax stamp on illegal drugs, which requires drug dealers to pay taxes on their sales. The tax stamp's presumption is that individuals selling drugs that are outlawed will identify themselves in an effort to follow tax laws.

Lincoln's new ordinance makes a similar presumption — that those stealing catalytic converters will buy a permit that requires their appearance at the police department's headquarters, or at least that thieves were selling the car parts to legitimate local scrapyards in the first place. 

While the department knows converter thieves aren't likely to register for a permit, Jackson said the ordinance could force thieves to possess stolen converters for longer, if they're unable to sell the parts in Lincoln. 

"I may not go to Grand Island until next week," Jackson said, playing the role of a thief who, in theory, may travel 90 miles west to sell the car parts that are now harder to sell here.

He mentioned Seward, Omaha and Council Bluffs, too. 

"It gives us an opportunity to potentially identify and make an arrest or an intervention in those types of crimes."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

