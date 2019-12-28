Lincoln police: Drive-by shooting damages unoccupied Belmont home

Lincoln police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Friday evening, leaving multiple bullet holes in a currently unoccupied home in the Belmont Neighborhood.

The Lincoln Police Department received a phone call from a person in the area reporting 6-7 gunshots at around 9:30 p.m. Officers were able to locate the targeted house on the 3000 block of North 20th Street from the shattered windows and bullet holes in the garage and siding, according to Capt. Ryan Dale.

LPD found 10 bullet holes in the home.

The residents of the home were currently in the process of moving into the home, but were not staying there at the time of the shooting.

There are currently no suspects in the shooting, police said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or njohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @noahjohnson1996

