Lincoln Police discuss policing issues in Saturday afternoon forum

Members of the Lincoln Police Department, a nonprofit director and an ex-convict sat in a shaded park Saturday afternoon to discuss the perceived failures of law enforcement during the recent protests and an over-reliance on weapons.

At Cooper Park, just blocks from where protesters clashed with law enforcement over consecutive nights this spring, Stand in For Lincoln organized the panel discussion where about 40 community members listened and shared concerns about policing methods.

Issues raised included the response by local law enforcement to property damage caused by some protesters with actions that endangered people.

The protests in Lincoln, which continue Sunday with a planned event at the state Capitol, stemmed from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last month.

Police need to watch the Floyd video, along with other examples of police brutality, so stronger communication and a better understanding of racial issues can grow, said Karen Bell-Dancy, Lincoln’s executive director of YWCA Lincoln.

“I want you to watch that video,” said Bell-Dancy, who is Black. “As a 65-year-old woman who has been racially profiled, how do we gain back trust?”