Lincoln police cruiser totaled in crash during traffic stop

A Lincoln police cruiser was totaled just after midnight Wednesday when it was hit from behind by an impaired driver during a traffic stop near 70th and Van Dorn streets.

The officer involved had left the cruiser and was at the window of the vehicle that had been pulled over when it was struck from behind by a car driven by Patrick Tangeman. The crash crumpled the frame of the cruiser from front to back.

Tangeman's blood-alcohol content tested at 0.228%, three times the legal limit. The 22-year-old was cited for first offense driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container, no insurance and negligent driving.

There were no injuries in the accident, which caused the cruiser’s onboard computer and other equipment to break loose and fly into the driver’s seating area.

“It’s very fortunate the officer was not in the vehicle,” said Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker. “He would have been seriously injured.”

