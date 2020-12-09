Lincoln police credit elementary school principal with getting keys away from drunk dad

Lincoln police credited a principal at Meadow Lane Elementary School from getting the keys away from a father who was drunk when he came to pick his child up from school Tuesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the call came in at 3:30 p.m. sending police to the school at 72nd and Vine streets where a man had been seen throwing up outside his vehicle window five times.

She said a quick-acting principal got the keys away from him, and the school called the child's mother, who picked the student up.

Spilker said police got there to find the man highly intoxicated, and he failed field-sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test. She said his BAC ultimately tested .103, above the .08 legal level to drive, when he was taken to detox at the Bridge. Police ticketed him for driving under the influence with a child under the age of 16.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.