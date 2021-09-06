Lincoln police considering ordinance change to combat spike in catalytic converter thefts

Tami Rudder parked her car in the parking lot at the Jamaica trailhead near 25th Street and Saltillo Road in July, went for a two-hour bike ride and returned to a car that sounded like a Mack truck when she started it.
Thieves had crawled underneath the car in broad daylight and cut off the car’s catalytic converter — a device that cleans the pollutants coming from exhaust before it's expelled into the air.
Rudder was shocked. And far from alone.
Lincoln — like cities around the country — has seen a spike in catalytic converter thefts in recent years.
In 2015, 14 such thefts were reported to police. Rudder was one of 473 reported so far this year.
Recently retired from her job as marketing, media and public relations specialist at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Rudder knew the muffler-like devices were a target before hers was stolen.
She’d seen chatter on a Facebook group for Honda car owners. She had a friend fall victim to the same crime while his car — also a Honda Element — was parked in the Madonna parking lot when he was at work. She was planning to order a protective “cage” to install around the device to protect it.
It was a brazen theft, from a busy parking lot on July 4 in the middle of the day, a place Rudder figured her car would be perfectly safe.
“It was very frustrating, to say the least,” she said. “I wouldn't think parking at a busy trailhead on a holiday would be irresponsible.”
Lincoln police feel her frustration. The officer who took Rudder's theft report told her LPD has one officer devoted just to combating catalytic converter thefts. Police have tried awareness campaigns for car owners, increased patrols in areas they know are being hit by thieves, and they’ve made some arrests in recent months.
But despite a small dip in thefts in May, the numbers keep climbing.
Now, they’re trying a legislative fix: Updating a city ordinance that would tighten reporting and permit requirements and, police hope, make it harder to sell stolen catalytic converters and easier to catch those who do.
“We think this ordinance will help us identify and prosecute people cutting catalytic converters off vehicles,” said Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz.
The current ordinance requires salvage, metal-processing and recycling businesses to get a permit to operate, allows law enforcement to inspect their businesses and requires owners to keep a record of all sales.
The proposed ordinance would broaden the definition of salvage businesses to encompass any that might come into contact with people trying to sell catalytic converters, or other items made of precious metals such as copper piping.
It would also require those companies to use an LPD electronic reporting system, the same one pawn shops now use, and for information to be updated within a day of the sale. It would require detailed information about the item being sold and the seller, including a photo of the person and the vehicle used to transport the items, identification and a digital fingerprint scan.
The change also would require that anybody selling catalytic converters have a permit or proof that they're possession of the devices legally: a bill of sale, purchase receipt or work order.
Scott Merritt, executive director of the Auto Recycling Industry of Nebraska, said his organization has been discussing the proposed changes with law enforcement officials, but he’s still not sure how the proposed changes would help.
“None of our members will buy a catalytic converter off of someone who comes in just with that,” he said. The ones they buy come off cars with titles, and metal-recycling centers typically have security cameras, require driver’s licenses and fingerprints.
“It’s like going into a bank,” he said.
Merritt said he knows there’s been a spike in thefts and it’s a problem, but he’s not sure the proposed ordinance changes are the answer.
“You can put another layer of regulation on auto salvage places, but they're already complying with state law,” he said. “If I’m out stealing catalytic converters, am I going to go get a permit?”
Lincoln isn’t the only place considering legislation. As of February, 18 states were evaluating potential legislation, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Nationally, in two years — from January 2019 to December 2020 — the average number of monthly thefts ballooned from 134 to 2,347, according to the bureau.
Police and industry officials attribute much of that to the increase in the price of precious metals used in the devices — platinum, palladium or rhodium. The same thing happens with theft of copper wiring when copper prices rise, LPD's Bonkiewicz said.
Merritt speculated that the pandemic — when many business fleets sat unused — has contributed to the spike.
And for thieves who know what they’re doing, converters are fairly easy to steal with battery-powered or electric saws.
Half a year before Rudder’s car was hit, her co-worker, Kevin Goertzen, went to work, parking his Honda behind the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital maintenance shed in the morning. When he came out in the afternoon, his catalytic converter was gone.
Surveillance video showed a car — with no license plate — pulling up to his Honda. Two men in ski masks got out with saws, a driver remained behind the wheel. The two masked men crawled under his car and took off with the converter. It took 1 minute and 58 seconds, he said.
It was a costly two minutes. Although insurance and his employer helped cover the cost, getting a new converter cost $4,200.
Often the damage means the whole exhaust system must be replaced, said Larry Holtmeier, shop foreman at Honda of Lincoln.
“It costs more to get than they’re getting for the cats (converters),” he said.
Rudder, who used after-market parts, spent nearly $1,800 out of pocket.
Recyclers typically pay $50 to $250 for a catalytic converter, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
The City Council was supposed to consider the ordinance changes several weeks ago, but police asked for a postponement to work with salvage and recycling businesses to come up with changes everyone agrees on.
“We are definitely targeting people ripping off cars,” Bonkiewicz said. “We are trying to work hard with businesses. We don’t want them to get ripped off, or process stolen material.”
