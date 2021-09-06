Lincoln police considering ordinance change to combat spike in catalytic converter thefts

The proposed ordinance would broaden the definition of salvage businesses to encompass any that might come into contact with people trying to sell catalytic converters, or other items made of precious metals such as copper piping.

It would also require those companies to use an LPD electronic reporting system, the same one pawn shops now use, and for information to be updated within a day of the sale. It would require detailed information about the item being sold and the seller, including a photo of the person and the vehicle used to transport the items, identification and a digital fingerprint scan.

The change also would require that anybody selling catalytic converters have a permit or proof that they're possession of the devices legally: a bill of sale, purchase receipt or work order.

Scott Merritt, executive director of the Auto Recycling Industry of Nebraska, said his organization has been discussing the proposed changes with law enforcement officials, but he’s still not sure how the proposed changes would help.

“None of our members will buy a catalytic converter off of someone who comes in just with that,” he said. The ones they buy come off cars with titles, and metal-recycling centers typically have security cameras, require driver’s licenses and fingerprints.