Lincoln police cited 58 people for driving too fast on slick streets

After Mother Nature turned streets into skating rinks in the past week, Lincoln police ticketed 58 people for driving too fast for conditions.

Officer Erin Spilker said the tickets all involved accidents. In fact, all but three of the 120 tickets for driving too fast for conditions issued since Nov. 11 did.

It's hard when ice leads to slick streets, she said. In Nebraska in the winter, that's a given. Spilker said police are sympathetic, "because we're driving on the same roads."

But she said the bottom line is drivers have a responsibility to look at the conditions and take precautions to keep themselves and others on the road safe.

388 crashes Since a storm made a mess of streets Jan. 17, Lincoln police have responded to an average of 55 crashes a day. Jan. 17: 66 Jan. 18: 53 Sunday: 50 Monday: 61 Tuesday: 54 Wednesday: 48 Thursday: 56

And there's a city ordinance, Title 10, Chapter 10.14, titled "Rules of the road," which addresses it.