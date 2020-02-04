Lincoln police cite garbage truck driver who rolled on Cornhusker Highway exit Monday

Lincoln police ticketed a garbage truck driver on suspicion of negligent driving after rolling on the Cornhusker Highway exit of Interstate 180 on Monday.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
In an accident report, police said Joseph Thomas, 50, of Lincoln, was driving southbound on the off-ramp to head east on Cornhusker in the Husker Refuse truck when he was distracted by a passenger and didn’t slow down soon enough for the curve.
As a result, the truck flipped on its side and hit the guardrail, injuring the passenger, 18-year-old Ramon Baez Lima of Lincoln, and causing $10,000 damage to the truck, police said.