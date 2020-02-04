You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police cite garbage truck driver who rolled on Cornhusker Highway exit Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police cite garbage truck driver who rolled on Cornhusker Highway exit Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police ticketed a garbage truck driver on suspicion of negligent driving after rolling on the Cornhusker Highway exit of Interstate 180 on Monday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Police: Medical incident led to SUV smashing into Purdue University

In an accident report, police said Joseph Thomas, 50, of Lincoln, was driving southbound on the off-ramp to head east on Cornhusker in the Husker Refuse truck when he was distracted by a passenger and didn’t slow down soon enough for the curve.

One person injured in 3-vehicle crash on West O in Lincoln, police say

As a result, the truck flipped on its side and hit the guardrail, injuring the passenger, 18-year-old Ramon Baez Lima of Lincoln, and causing $10,000 damage to the truck, police said.

Utility vehicle driver killed in crash at intersection near Prague
View Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News