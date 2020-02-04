Lincoln police cite garbage truck driver who rolled on Cornhusker Highway exit Monday

Lincoln police ticketed a garbage truck driver on suspicion of negligent driving after rolling on the Cornhusker Highway exit of Interstate 180 on Monday.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an accident report, police said Joseph Thomas, 50, of Lincoln, was driving southbound on the off-ramp to head east on Cornhusker in the Husker Refuse truck when he was distracted by a passenger and didn’t slow down soon enough for the curve.

As a result, the truck flipped on its side and hit the guardrail, injuring the passenger, 18-year-old Ramon Baez Lima of Lincoln, and causing $10,000 damage to the truck, police said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.