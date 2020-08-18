Lincoln police cite 19-year-old after he reports shotgun stolen from his unlocked pickup

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Police cited a 19-year-old Lincoln man for leaving a firearm unattended in his pickup after he reported the shotgun stolen Friday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police he had been delivering food two nights earlier near First and Adams streets when he left his 2010 Chevy Colorado truck unlocked and the Mossberg 500 pump shotgun in a black soft case in the backseat was taken.