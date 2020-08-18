You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police cite 19-year-old after he reports shotgun stolen from his unlocked pickup
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police cite 19-year-old after he reports shotgun stolen from his unlocked pickup

{{featured_button_text}}

Police cited a 19-year-old Lincoln man for leaving a firearm unattended in his pickup after he reported the shotgun stolen Friday. 

Officer Erin Spilker said the man told police he had been delivering food two nights earlier near First and Adams streets when he left his 2010 Chevy Colorado truck unlocked and the Mossberg 500 pump shotgun in a black soft case in the backseat was taken.

She said the firearm hasn't been located. The investigation is ongoing.

Lincoln man accused of exposing himself to Telegraph District yoga class
Lincoln woman accused of kicking officers and biting one, leaving teeth marks
Troopers find a literal ton of marijuana after stopping to help stalled truck driver on I-80
Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun
Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News