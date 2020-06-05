Lincoln police chief: 'We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice'

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 24 officers were injured in the week's protests, ranging from one who is going to need reconstructive surgery, to those with bruises and cuts.
"We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice," he said.
Bliemeister said Friday they don't yet know exactly when or how.
"But when our cops are standing out there on the line trying to do their job ... we know that rounds are going over the top," the police chief said.
He said from Friday night through Monday, they saw bricks, rocks and bottles filled with gasoline lobbed at cops, followed up with fireworks by people who were "obviously not individuals intent on rallying, but individuals that are criminals."
Bliemeister said they are working diligently to continue to build relationships with every part of Lincoln.
"We know we can improve that and we're going to improve that," he said.
But, Bliemeister said, they're also tasked with preventing violence and property damage, like that seen early Saturday at 25th and O and early Sunday along Centennial Mall.
"And our cops are being put in harm's way to try to do that," he said. "So we're working to find that balance."
Bliemeister said he knows the people of Lincoln care because they're reaching out to him, sending emails and bringing food and support to officers, which he is thankful for.
He said he was extremely grateful to members of the Lincoln community "across every single demographic" for supporting Lincoln's officers and law enforcement agencies while at the same time supporting "the outrage based upon the murder in Minneapolis and the historic mistreatment of communities of color."
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police here are horrified by what happened in Minneapolis and don't want the Lincoln Police Department to be lumped in with every other agency where there have been "brutal acts of misconduct."
They've been working long days, day after day, and they're tired, Bonkiewicz said. But there's a resolute attitude that "we're going to be out here day after day for as long as it takes. We are going to protect. We are going to serve."
He said this is why they signed up to be officers.
"We understand that this is a momentous point of change in our country. And I think that every officer knows that this moment is going to make our department, our profession, better," Bonkiewicz said.
Photos, videos: Violent and peaceful protests in Lincoln
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
Protest, 6.3
County-City Building
County-City Building protest
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
Protest, 6.2
WATCH NOW: Marches, speeches highlight Tuesday night protests
WATCH NOW: Monday night protests in Lincoln run smoothly
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Protest, 6.1
Target Boarded Up, 6.1
Watch Now: Gaylor Baird press conference
Watch Now: Sunday night protests in Lincoln
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
Sunday protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
Watch Now: LJS reporter detained; some protesters arrested after Lincoln curfew
Watch Now: Rally outside State Capitol protests George Floyd's death
BLM peaceful protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
BLM Peaceful Protest
WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday
Sunday protest
WATCH NOW: Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provides updates on protests in Lincoln
Watch: Volunteers help businesses clean up Lincoln Mall
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Morning-after view of damage from Saturday night’s violence in Lincoln
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Protest and Cleanup, 5.31
Watch Now: Protests erupt into violence in Lincoln Saturday night
Watch Now: Saturday night protests in downtown Lincoln Part 2
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Early Morning Protest
Protest
Saturday protest
Water
Mortar firework
Shattered glass
Helping tear gas victim
Throwing brick
Breaking window
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
Protesters
WATCH: Protesters return to Lincoln streets on Saturday
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
Protest at Capitol, 5.30
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
WATCH NOW: Lincoln police chief provides update on overnight protests
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
George Floyd Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
BLM Protest
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.