You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police chief: 'We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice'
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lincoln police chief: 'We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice'

{{featured_button_text}}
Protest at Capitol, 5.30

Lincoln Police Department Chief Jeff Bliemeister addresses protesters on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Nebraska State Capitol. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 24 officers were injured in the week's protests, ranging from one who is going to need reconstructive surgery, to those with bruises and cuts.

"We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice," he said.

Bliemeister said Friday they don't yet know exactly when or how.

"But when our cops are standing out there on the line trying to do their job ... we know that rounds are going over the top," the police chief said.

He said from Friday night through Monday, they saw bricks, rocks and bottles filled with gasoline lobbed at cops, followed up with fireworks by people who were "obviously not individuals intent on rallying, but individuals that are criminals."

Bliemeister said they are working diligently to continue to build relationships with every part of Lincoln.

Lincoln police make arrest in pickup-pedestrian wreck that sparked looting

"We know we can improve that and we're going to improve that," he said.

But, Bliemeister said, they're also tasked with preventing violence and property damage, like that seen early Saturday at 25th and O and early Sunday along Centennial Mall.

"And our cops are being put in harm's way to try to do that," he said. "So we're working to find that balance."

Bliemeister said he knows the people of Lincoln care because they're reaching out to him, sending emails and bringing food and support to officers, which he is thankful for.

Lancaster County commissioner wants sheriff's office to get body cameras

He said he was extremely grateful to members of the Lincoln community "across every single demographic" for supporting Lincoln's officers and law enforcement agencies while at the same time supporting "the outrage based upon the murder in Minneapolis and the historic mistreatment of communities of color."

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police here are horrified by what happened in Minneapolis and don't want the Lincoln Police Department to be lumped in with every other agency where there have been "brutal acts of misconduct."

They've been working long days, day after day, and they're tired, Bonkiewicz said. But there's a resolute attitude that "we're going to be out here day after day for as long as it takes. We are going to protect. We are going to serve."

WATCH NOW: Lincoln Mall office building burned after protesters, police clash for second night

He said this is why they signed up to be officers.

"We understand that this is a momentous point of change in our country. And I think that every officer knows that this moment is going to make our department, our profession, better," Bonkiewicz said.

Nebraska Judiciary Committee to hold forums on policing and racial equality
Protester talks about how kneeling with state trooper came about

Photos, videos: Violent and peaceful protests in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News