Lincoln police chief: 'We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice'

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said 24 officers were injured in the week's protests, ranging from one who is going to need reconstructive surgery, to those with bruises and cuts.

"We know that there were shots that have been fired at the Hall of Justice," he said.

Bliemeister said Friday they don't yet know exactly when or how.

"But when our cops are standing out there on the line trying to do their job ... we know that rounds are going over the top," the police chief said.

He said from Friday night through Monday, they saw bricks, rocks and bottles filled with gasoline lobbed at cops, followed up with fireworks by people who were "obviously not individuals intent on rallying, but individuals that are criminals."

Bliemeister said they are working diligently to continue to build relationships with every part of Lincoln.

"We know we can improve that and we're going to improve that," he said.

But, Bliemeister said, they're also tasked with preventing violence and property damage, like that seen early Saturday at 25th and O and early Sunday along Centennial Mall.