Lincoln police chief to leave post for job in private sector

Bliemeister had recently announced with the mayor a new effort to increase the department's diversity and had worked with the T.R.A.C.E. initiative and Hold Cops Accountable group on policing reforms and measures to improve relationships between the community and officers.

City policymakers and police oversight officials had praised Bliemeister and the department for its review of the actions taken by law enforcement in response to unrest stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“He doesn’t dig his heels in when he’s confronted with difficult situations,” said Citizen Police Advisory Board member Scott Hatfield, adding that Bliemeister's "head and heart are in the right place."

But the chief has also been criticized. In late November a former Lincoln police officer sued the city, alleging a toxic culture toward women there and retaliation against those who report it.

Sarah Williams said when she raised concerns to supervisors all the way up to the chief, nothing was done. Williams, now with the Omaha Police Department, said she was pressured to name the officer who told her she'd been sexually assaulted by a male officer, but that the department did nothing to investigate it.