Lincoln police chief to leave post for job in private sector

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister will leave the department for a job at Bryan Health after leading Nebraska's third largest police force for the last four years, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.
In a news release, Gaylor Baird thanked the chief for work the past few years to increase the size of the police force and for his exemplary service and leadership in a challenging year.
“Chief Bliemeister increased efforts to strengthen relationships with our community by improving transparency in police practices, connecting with our communities of color, and embracing accountability measures," Gaylor Baird said. "We will miss his contributions to our city team, but I know his dedication to keeping our community safe will continue in his new role.”
Bliemeister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the city and the county over the past 24 years, first at the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and then at the Lincoln Police Department.
“I was fortunate to work with so many talented and passionate individuals," Bliemeister said. "I am proud of them as I saw the positive impact they made."
"I am excited to be part of an organization that contributes to the safety and well-being of those in Lincoln and the region.”
Bliemeister will serve as Bryan Health's Safety and Security manager and begin his duties there next month.
“We’re thrilled to have him here,” said Bob Ravenscroft, the hospital organization's vice president of advancement.
His last day at the police department will be Jan. 8.
In 2016, then-Mayor Chris Beutler selected Bliemeister, chief deputy sheriff for Lancaster County, from a field of six candidates identified in a national search to succeed retiring chief Jim Peschong.
Since he took the job, Bliemeister has worked to increase the size of the police department, overseen the launch of the department's body camera program, the expansion of the school resource officer program and overseen a series of high-profile investigations by the department ranging from a fatal southeast Lincoln house explosion to the disappearance of Sydney Loofe.
But 2020 brought perhaps the most tumultuous year for the department under Bliemeister as police responded to rioting and unrest arising from protests against police brutality nationwide in late May and early June, the shooting death of Officer Mario Herrera in September and a lawsuit filed in November alleging a toxic work culture against women.
Herrera, who was fatally shot while trying to arrest a suspect, was the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty in 52 years.
As chief, Bliemeister provided essential support for the police department in the wake of Herrera's death, the mayor said.
Bliemeister had recently announced with the mayor a new effort to increase the department's diversity and had worked with the T.R.A.C.E. initiative and Hold Cops Accountable group on policing reforms and measures to improve relationships between the community and officers.
City policymakers and police oversight officials had praised Bliemeister and the department for its review of the actions taken by law enforcement in response to unrest stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“He doesn’t dig his heels in when he’s confronted with difficult situations,” said Citizen Police Advisory Board member Scott Hatfield, adding that Bliemeister's "head and heart are in the right place."
But the chief has also been criticized. In late November a former Lincoln police officer sued the city, alleging a toxic culture toward women there and retaliation against those who report it.
Sarah Williams said when she raised concerns to supervisors all the way up to the chief, nothing was done. Williams, now with the Omaha Police Department, said she was pressured to name the officer who told her she'd been sexually assaulted by a male officer, but that the department did nothing to investigate it.
Her attorney, Kelly Brandon, said Bliemeister and other high-ranking officials within the department and the city "have known about the pervasive discrimination of female officers at LPD for years and have done nothing to protect female officers or provide a safe and non-discriminatory work environment for them."
In a statement, the chief said: "The Lincoln Police Department does not tolerate discrimination and will continuously work toward creating an environment where our employees feel safe."
Assistant Chief Brian Jackson will serve as acting police chief as the city looks for a permanent leader. He served as acting chief immediately prior to Bliemeister's hiring.
