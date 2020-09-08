 Skip to main content
Lincoln police chief quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19
Lincoln police chief quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has quarantined himself after testing positive for coronavirus over the weekend, according to the police department. 

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson led the department's news briefing Tuesday morning on the death of Officer Mario Herrera, who succumbed to his injuries after a suspect shot him during an arrest Aug. 26. 

Herrera died at the Nebraska Medicine campus in Omaha early Monday. 

Bliemeister began experiencing symptoms on Saturday and was tested on Sunday. He has maintained remote contact with Herrera's family, and he continues to work remotely. 

Jeff Bliemeister

"(The chief) wants our focus to remain on the sacrifice and support for the Herreras," the release said. 

The chief will be monitored by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

He is the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 within the department, according to the news release. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

