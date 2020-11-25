Lincoln police chief, mayor tout new website, efforts to reach diverse recruits

The announcement is about more than just expanding the force with new talent, she said. It's also about growing in ways that reflect the incredible variety of backgrounds, experiences and talents of the city.

"We are asking residents of every background to answer this call, to serve our community. If you want to help others, if you want to do more than just a job, if you want to leave this community better than you found it, then consider becoming one of the newest members of our Lincoln Police Department," Gaylor Baird said.

Katie Sands at Swanson Russell said this year the agency began its own diversity and inclusion initiative, and they were heartened to hear when they were approached last year that LPD was committed to improving diversity.

Sands said the goal was to communicate that LPD is looking for diverse people to see a place for themselves at the Lincoln Police Department.

"That's diversity in race, it's diversity in gender, and it's also diversity in backgrounds," she said.

That may mean someone who has served in other community service areas, like social work, nursing or teaching.