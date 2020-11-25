Lincoln police chief, mayor tout new website, efforts to reach diverse recruits

Lincoln's police chief and mayor Wednesday morning touted a campaign they hope will attract a crop of new, diverse recruits for its December class and in the years ahead.
Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the goal is to continue to diversify the Lincoln Police Department in a commitment to represent the citizens of Lincoln.
The website, joinlpd.com, will complement existing efforts "to better inform and engage applicants and showcase really why serving as a police officer for the Lincoln Police Department is not just a job, but a calling," he said.
Bliemeister said they worked with Swanson Russell, the local marketing firm, on the project, which cost $70,000, to capture the experience of working as a Lincoln police officer.
The site highlights the stories of three young officers: Jesse Tenney, Andre O'Connor and Giselle Armendariz.
The site's message? "This is a Hire Calling. Join the Lincoln Police Department."
"We need the next generation of community servants to step forward to accept the challenge of problem-solving, problem-solving with our citizens in order to create a safe and secure community," the chief said.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said we all depend on the dedicated members of the police department to protect the well-being of all the city's residents. They do more than enforce the law, she said, they are mentors, mediators, advocates and neighbors.
The announcement is about more than just expanding the force with new talent, she said. It's also about growing in ways that reflect the incredible variety of backgrounds, experiences and talents of the city.
"We are asking residents of every background to answer this call, to serve our community. If you want to help others, if you want to do more than just a job, if you want to leave this community better than you found it, then consider becoming one of the newest members of our Lincoln Police Department," Gaylor Baird said.
Katie Sands at Swanson Russell said this year the agency began its own diversity and inclusion initiative, and they were heartened to hear when they were approached last year that LPD was committed to improving diversity.
'People don't want to be cops' — During a charged time, law enforcement struggles to diversify staff
Sands said the goal was to communicate that LPD is looking for diverse people to see a place for themselves at the Lincoln Police Department.
"That's diversity in race, it's diversity in gender, and it's also diversity in backgrounds," she said.
That may mean someone who has served in other community service areas, like social work, nursing or teaching.
"We think that there's a really wide swath of the community that would possess the skills to really make great Lincoln police officers and carry this community and force forward," Sands said.
Bliemeister said they are accepting applications through Dec. 4, and need good quality candidates to come forward.
He said the Lincoln Police Department has seen a steady decline in applicants in the last 20 years. In 1999, they had 355 apply. In 2019, they had 159.
And the events of this year -- protests around the country -- absolutely will impact their ability to recruit and retain officers, Bliemeister said.
He said in addition to the calls for change within the policing profession as a result of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other deaths in police custody before that, in September, Lincoln had its first officer killed in the line of duty in 52 years when Investigator Mario Herrera was shot and killed while helping to serve an arrest warrant.
Those are challenges or obstacles to recruiting officers, the chief said.
"But we also see it as an opportunity," Bliemeister said.
Asked how much diversity will play into the decision on who to hire, he said they cannot and will not compromise standards.
"So we go into evaluating the talents, the backgrounds, the experiences of every single applicant that is coming forward," the chief said.
