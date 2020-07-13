Lincoln police chief, Lancaster County sheriff: We need officers, community support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Top Lincoln law enforcement chiefs called on city and county officials Monday to continue to support their efforts to grow their forces and avoid making decisions to reform the police based on emotion.

"We work hard to keep politics out of law enforcement," Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner told a joint meeting of the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board at the Lancaster Event Center.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said any reforms should draw from data and evidence and avoid simply reacting to the emotional debate about policing in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Floyd's death ignited protests in Lincoln between May 29 and June 2 that led to rioting and clashes between protesters and Lincoln police and sheriff's deputies, along with other area law enforcement, a response that remains under review by the department and city officials.

But Wagner and Bliemeister said some of the response showed the need to increase staffing at both agencies after each saw overtime usage spike.

Wagner said his agency paid out $60,000 in overtime to cover shifts and staff the crowd control response that week, and that some deputies had worked 14 days straight.