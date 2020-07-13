You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police chief, Lancaster County sheriff: We need officers, community support
Lincoln police chief, Lancaster County sheriff: We need officers, community support

Top Lincoln law enforcement chiefs called on city and county officials Monday to continue to support their efforts to grow their forces and avoid making decisions to reform the police based on emotion. 

"We work hard to keep politics out of law enforcement," Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner told a joint meeting of the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board at the Lancaster Event Center. 

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said any reforms should draw from data and evidence and avoid simply reacting to the emotional debate about policing in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Floyd's death ignited protests in Lincoln between May 29 and June 2 that led to rioting and clashes between protesters and Lincoln police and sheriff's deputies, along with other area law enforcement, a response that remains under review by the department and city officials. 

But Wagner and Bliemeister said some of the response showed the need to increase staffing at both agencies after each saw overtime usage spike. 

Wagner said his agency paid out $60,000 in overtime to cover shifts and staff the crowd control response that week, and that some deputies had worked 14 days straight. 

Lincoln Police spent $170,000 in overtime to cover the protests the first two weeks of June, measures that included providing traffic direction to marching protesters along with the riot response. 

Both Bliemeister and Wagner pointed to the strain on their agencies and their efforts to increase their forces in recent years. 

Demonstrators with the Black Lives Matter movement, meanwhile, have called on city leaders to defund the police department. 

Their calls have come as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird proposed a budget that included adding six officers and as the city was selected to receive a federal $600,000 grant to fund five additional officers. 

Gaylor Baird had not formally accepted the grant as of Monday. 

Ahead of the formal introduction of City Council changes to the proposed budget later this week, Councilwoman Jane Raybould said the council remains committed to public safety and supporting law enforcement.

"Let’s all be clear that defunding law enforcement, as so many have called out, will not achieve the outcomes that we all want to see," Raybould said.

A public hearing on the city budget will be Aug. 3. 

The Lancaster County budget, which has yet to be formally introduced, will be up for public review later in August. 

