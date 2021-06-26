Lincoln Police chief forum: Finalists answer questions on plans for LPD, issues facing city

Darryl McSwain, 55: “Well, certainly police-community relations. We are only as strong as community support. But also I want to ensure that we take care of our employees as well, as it relates to employee development and employee wellness as well. So, although I can’t necessarily pick just one, those two would be priorities that I see (as) equal in value.”

Ramon Batista, 57: “My No. 1 goal if I become chief, initially, is going to be to make sure that I get to meet everyone. That is going to be probably the first thing I do is get into like a listening tour, getting to know everyone in the department and getting to know everyone in the community.

"And then from those conversations, begin to figure out what are the through lines, like what things the officers and the community feel are important. And then make that part of the foundation for how we begin to move forward.”

“What are you going to do to address racial bias in policing?”