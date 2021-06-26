 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Police chief forum: Finalists answer questions on plans for LPD, issues facing city
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Lincoln Police chief forum: Finalists answer questions on plans for LPD, issues facing city

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln police chief finalists

After the four finalists to become Lincoln’s next police chief converged on the city this week, each spending a day inside with officers, officials and community members that culminated in a public forum, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has a decision to make.

Jennifer Brinkman, Gaylor Baird’s chief of staff, said the mayor hopes to announce her pick to lead the department’s 358 officers by the end of the month.

Brinkman said the mayor would follow-up with a cross-section of officers and delegates who spent time with each of the candidates as she weighed the decision that has been looming since Jeff Bliemeister, the former chief, stepped away in January. 

Residents can watch the finalists’ public forum appearances on JournalStar.com and submit feedback to Gaylor Baird until Monday. The Journal Star provided highlights from each of the four finalists' appearances throughout the week. They are Genelle Moore, Teresa Ewins, Darryl McSwain and Ramon Batista

The Journal Star also polled each on their plans for the LPD, as well as other issues facing policing. Their responses, edited for length and clarity, are below.

What would be your No. 1 goal for LPD if you are chosen as the department’s next chief?

Genelle Moore

Moore 

Genelle Moore, 63: “Well, the officers have been through some great trauma with the murder of Officer Mario Herrera and with the curfew and the following — the insurrection or riot that occurred after the curfew’s hour of 8 o’clock or whatever it was. … My first goal is to make sure that the officers are sound. That their mind, body and soul is cared for.

"And that’s my first goal, because if our officers are not in a recovery state, then our community’s not in a recovery state, and we’re not able to give full, quality service to our community.”

Teresa Ewins

Ewins 

Teresa Ewins, 55: “My No. 1 goal for the department is to one, get to know all the officers and really learn — learn from them. But also, bridging that with the community. I mean, that has to go in tandem. So the No. 1 goal is to understand Lincoln. I learned a lot (Tuesday) about the department and I’m very impressed by Lincoln and what they do currently. So, really, it’s to learn.” 

Darryl McSwain

McSwain

Darryl McSwain, 55: “Well, certainly police-community relations. We are only as strong as community support. But also I want to ensure that we take care of our employees as well, as it relates to employee development and employee wellness as well. So, although I can’t necessarily pick just one, those two would be priorities that I see (as) equal in value.”

Ramon Batista

Batista 

Ramon Batista, 57: “My No. 1 goal if I become chief, initially, is going to be to make sure that I get to meet everyone. That is going to be probably the first thing I do is get into like a listening tour, getting to know everyone in the department and getting to know everyone in the community.

"And then from those conversations, begin to figure out what are the through lines, like what things the officers and the community feel are important. And then make that part of the foundation for how we begin to move forward.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“What are you going to do to address racial bias in policing?”

Moore: “Training, training, training. And talking about it. That kind of — when you’re talking about racial biases and fair and impartial policing and I’m sure there’s other things coming down the pipe — we need to inundate ourselves with that. Because it’s perspective, it’s changing perspective. … We need to continue to take that journey — until we get proficient, and I think it’s probably (a) lifetime.”

Ewins: “Well, first examine everything that’s been already done. The biased policing — there’s so many different layers to it. And so we need to really look at what’s already done and the courses that are already being taken by law enforcement.

"But having continuous training is very important. And we talk about explicit or implicit biases — everyone needs to learn … that implicit bias exists for everyone. And it doesn’t matter what job you’re in.” 

McSwain: “Well, first of all, you have to live what you expect others to do and be. At my current agency, we made it a point well before the George Floyd murder, unfortunately, to engage in matters, such as culturally competency training, implicit bias training, conflict resolution training, crisis intervention training — not only for our sworn members, but also non-sworn members or civilian members as well.

"So I think it’s very important, because just like Montgomery County, Lincoln is also becoming more diverse. And it’s important that we respect and can appreciate the diversity within our respective communities, and our diversity should be considered a strength, not something that divides us.” 

Batista: “My intent would be to have a difficult conversation within the organization, but not in a way that I ever embarrass the officers, make them feel bad or make them be defensive. … I think it’s important for us to talk about it so we just have a greater understanding.

"And then, from there, work toward that understanding of why minority communities feel the way they feel — because their exposure to law enforcement hasn’t been the same. And so the way that I would want to combat that long term would be to have our officers meet community members in their communities in a way that is not a law enforcement type of event.

How visible to the community should a police chief be?

Moore: “I think Chief (Jeff) Bliemeister did an excellent job at availing himself to the media and to the public and running a department. I mean, there’s a lot of things to balance. Because we’re a community-based police department, my expectation would be to have the leadership team — like captains, assistant chief — to be also involved in that.

"We have a lot of educating to do just judging from the things that people have been saying after the George Floyd situation — really, our citizens not knowing what the police department does. So it’s our job … to make sure that we are able to prioritize.”

Ewins: “I think that’s a priority. They have to hear from me; they have to see me. I will be very accessible. It’s interesting because, where I come from, having meetings with the community — having town halls after officer-involved shootings — is normal for me.

"And so that constant communication and meeting and really taking people’s difficult questions is something that I value. Because we have to hear from the community in order to understand what’s happening in the communities (from) their perspective."

McSwain: “I believe that the police chief should probably be one of the most visible members within government. Let’s face it: Even police departments across the nation are generally the most visible governmental entity that most people will see on a consistent basis. I believe that 75% of leadership is quite frankly being present.

"One of the things that we really believed in when I was with the (Montgomery County) police was that we turned down no invitations, if you will. … I believe it’s important that the community have access to the police chief consistently, whether it be in person, whether it by email or even Zoom now.” 

Batista: “I think that the police chief should be very visible. It is the police chief’s role to go out and build good will and relationships in the community. Because, at the end of the day, we’re human beings and we’re working in an environment that is completely unpredictable, and we’re gonna be moments — even with the best police department — mistakes are going to be made.

"And in those times, when a mistake is made, it’s going to require the trust of the community to be able to look at the chief and say, ‘OK, they made a mistake. They could have handled that better. The chief is talking about it. I trust him. I’ve known him. I’ve talked to him. That whatever the issue is, they’ll figure it out, they’ll fix it and we’ll be able to move on.’”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story