Lincoln Police chief forum: Finalists answer questions on plans for LPD, issues facing city

After the four finalists to become Lincoln’s next police chief converged on the city this week, each spending a day inside with officers, officials and community members that culminated in a public forum, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has a decision to make.
Jennifer Brinkman, Gaylor Baird’s chief of staff, said the mayor hopes to announce her pick to lead the department’s 358 officers by the end of the month.
Brinkman said the mayor would follow-up with a cross-section of officers and delegates who spent time with each of the candidates as she weighed the decision that has been looming since Jeff Bliemeister, the former chief, stepped away in January.
Residents can watch the finalists’ public forum appearances on JournalStar.com and submit feedback to Gaylor Baird until Monday. The Journal Star provided highlights from each of the four finalists' appearances throughout the week. They are Genelle Moore, Teresa Ewins, Darryl McSwain and Ramon Batista.
The Journal Star also polled each on their plans for the LPD, as well as other issues facing policing. Their responses, edited for length and clarity, are below.
What would be your No. 1 goal for LPD if you are chosen as the department’s next chief?
Genelle Moore, 63: “Well, the officers have been through some great trauma with the murder of Officer Mario Herrera and with the curfew and the following — the insurrection or riot that occurred after the curfew’s hour of 8 o’clock or whatever it was. … My first goal is to make sure that the officers are sound. That their mind, body and soul is cared for.
"And that’s my first goal, because if our officers are not in a recovery state, then our community’s not in a recovery state, and we’re not able to give full, quality service to our community.”
Teresa Ewins, 55: “My No. 1 goal for the department is to one, get to know all the officers and really learn — learn from them. But also, bridging that with the community. I mean, that has to go in tandem. So the No. 1 goal is to understand Lincoln. I learned a lot (Tuesday) about the department and I’m very impressed by Lincoln and what they do currently. So, really, it’s to learn.”
Darryl McSwain, 55: “Well, certainly police-community relations. We are only as strong as community support. But also I want to ensure that we take care of our employees as well, as it relates to employee development and employee wellness as well. So, although I can’t necessarily pick just one, those two would be priorities that I see (as) equal in value.”
Ramon Batista, 57: “My No. 1 goal if I become chief, initially, is going to be to make sure that I get to meet everyone. That is going to be probably the first thing I do is get into like a listening tour, getting to know everyone in the department and getting to know everyone in the community.
"And then from those conversations, begin to figure out what are the through lines, like what things the officers and the community feel are important. And then make that part of the foundation for how we begin to move forward.”
“What are you going to do to address racial bias in policing?”
Moore: “Training, training, training. And talking about it. That kind of — when you’re talking about racial biases and fair and impartial policing and I’m sure there’s other things coming down the pipe — we need to inundate ourselves with that. Because it’s perspective, it’s changing perspective. … We need to continue to take that journey — until we get proficient, and I think it’s probably (a) lifetime.”
Ewins: “Well, first examine everything that’s been already done. The biased policing — there’s so many different layers to it. And so we need to really look at what’s already done and the courses that are already being taken by law enforcement.
"But having continuous training is very important. And we talk about explicit or implicit biases — everyone needs to learn … that implicit bias exists for everyone. And it doesn’t matter what job you’re in.”
McSwain: “Well, first of all, you have to live what you expect others to do and be. At my current agency, we made it a point well before the George Floyd murder, unfortunately, to engage in matters, such as culturally competency training, implicit bias training, conflict resolution training, crisis intervention training — not only for our sworn members, but also non-sworn members or civilian members as well.
"So I think it’s very important, because just like Montgomery County, Lincoln is also becoming more diverse. And it’s important that we respect and can appreciate the diversity within our respective communities, and our diversity should be considered a strength, not something that divides us.”
Batista: “My intent would be to have a difficult conversation within the organization, but not in a way that I ever embarrass the officers, make them feel bad or make them be defensive. … I think it’s important for us to talk about it so we just have a greater understanding.
"And then, from there, work toward that understanding of why minority communities feel the way they feel — because their exposure to law enforcement hasn’t been the same. And so the way that I would want to combat that long term would be to have our officers meet community members in their communities in a way that is not a law enforcement type of event.
How visible to the community should a police chief be?
Moore: “I think Chief (Jeff) Bliemeister did an excellent job at availing himself to the media and to the public and running a department. I mean, there’s a lot of things to balance. Because we’re a community-based police department, my expectation would be to have the leadership team — like captains, assistant chief — to be also involved in that.
"We have a lot of educating to do just judging from the things that people have been saying after the George Floyd situation — really, our citizens not knowing what the police department does. So it’s our job … to make sure that we are able to prioritize.”
Ewins: “I think that’s a priority. They have to hear from me; they have to see me. I will be very accessible. It’s interesting because, where I come from, having meetings with the community — having town halls after officer-involved shootings — is normal for me.
"And so that constant communication and meeting and really taking people’s difficult questions is something that I value. Because we have to hear from the community in order to understand what’s happening in the communities (from) their perspective."
McSwain: “I believe that the police chief should probably be one of the most visible members within government. Let’s face it: Even police departments across the nation are generally the most visible governmental entity that most people will see on a consistent basis. I believe that 75% of leadership is quite frankly being present.
"One of the things that we really believed in when I was with the (Montgomery County) police was that we turned down no invitations, if you will. … I believe it’s important that the community have access to the police chief consistently, whether it be in person, whether it by email or even Zoom now.”
Batista: “I think that the police chief should be very visible. It is the police chief’s role to go out and build good will and relationships in the community. Because, at the end of the day, we’re human beings and we’re working in an environment that is completely unpredictable, and we’re gonna be moments — even with the best police department — mistakes are going to be made.
"And in those times, when a mistake is made, it’s going to require the trust of the community to be able to look at the chief and say, ‘OK, they made a mistake. They could have handled that better. The chief is talking about it. I trust him. I’ve known him. I’ve talked to him. That whatever the issue is, they’ll figure it out, they’ll fix it and we’ll be able to move on.’”
Gallery: Recaps, videos of each of Lincoln's police chief finalists
Police chief forum: Genelle Moore says she's 'being called back' into policing
Genelle Moore, the longtime Lincoln Police officer hoping to become the department's next chief, on Monday addressed the question that looms over her potential reentry into law enforcement:
"I had a meeting on Thursday with the union president and vice president, and they were asking me 'Why do you want to come back? At this time?" Moore said during a public forum at the Auld Recreation Center, the first of four this week — each featuring a finalist seeking to replace former LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister.
"And I said, 'Well, I feel like I'm called,'" Moore said. "'I'm being called back.'"
The moment came near the end of Moore's appearance in front of a crowd of about 45 community members at the center.
The remaining three forums are set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Teresa Ewins will speak on Tuesday, while Darryl McSwain is scheduled for Wednesday and Ramon Batista, Thursday.
Moore, the only local finalist, spent much of the night drawing from prepared remarks that centered around four topics outlined in advance by the city.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime-prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 40 minutes, Moore answered three blind questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances throughout the week — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
A focus on mental health
Answering a question relating to officer safety and employee morale within LPD, Moore cited a need to address the trauma officers experience on the job, a theme she revisited several times.
In her answer, Moore advocated for "resiliency training" to allow officers to heal from mental trauma suffered in the line of duty. The trauma can cause officers to become angry or reclusive, symptoms that she said might lead to bad decisions or outcomes on the job.
While she said morale can be lifted temporarily through community support, resiliency training and other trauma-centric efforts would provide a more-targeted solution, Moore said.
"It's great to have people come in and bake baked goods and all that good stuff," Moore said. "But … when you go through trauma, the hard thing of loss and all that — it's after everybody leaves."
Breaking barriers and biases
That three of the four finalists in Lincoln's police chief search are officers of color can be attributed to the barrier-breaking officers that came before them. Moore is one of those. In 1982, she was the first Black woman hired as an LPD officer.
But she downplayed her own role as a pioneer in the department's history, instead noting Black women — namely Donnamarie Jones, a former public safety officer — employed in other roles before her arrival.
Moore has previously described racist encounters that shaped her upbringing before and after she joined the department, and it was clear on Monday those experiences still guide her philosophy in policing.
The former LPD personnel captain repeatedly touted the need for diversity and equity in hiring, retention and training. She called the murder of George Floyd last year the "tipping point setting off a powder keg" that became a defining moment for American policing.
And she described bias-centric police reform as more of a given than an option in today's climate.
"We need to continue to take that journey," Moore said.
No clear plan for youth
"What is your plan for adequately training school resource officers in childhood and adolescent trauma and cognitive development?" asked Jennifer Brinkman, Gaylor Baird's chief of staff, in the first of three questions to be answered blindly by Moore.
Moore, who has worked in human resources at Lincoln Public Schools since she left LPD in 2017, meandered away from the question in a three-minute answer that lacked clarity.
Moore said, as chief, she would partner with the local mental health community and "discuss what appropriate training would be" for school resource officers, noting the department wouldn't have to "reinvent the wheel."
Moments later, Moore delved into an anecdote detailing her time as a youth aid officer for LPD, mentioning a "ticket" system for 7- to 15-year-olds that served as a means of discipline. She did not specifically address adolescent trauma or cognitive development.
"I fully understand what you're talking about," Moore said. "You know, we have a lot of juvenile crime here in this city; larceny from autos, vandalisms — those kinds of things. So I think (training) would help."
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Watch now: Lincoln Police chief finalist Genelle Moore news conference
Watch now: Lincoln Police chief finalist Genelle Moore addresses open house
Police chief forum: Teresa Ewins bills herself as communicator-in-chief
The second candidate vying to be Lincoln's next police chief made her first public appearance in Lincoln on Tuesday night.
Teresa Ewins, a 26-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, hopes it isn't her last.
One of four finalists, Ewins appears to be the only candidate who never previously pursued the top job at a major department. But she's used to addressing citizens interested in the policing of their community, she said, and she's aiming to make a habit of it in Lincoln.
"I'm gonna come here and I'm gonna listen to you," Ewins told a crowd of about 40 people at the Auld Recreation Center Tuesday night. "This is gonna be very normal if I'm here. ... If you're upset, then you're gonna tell me."
Ewins' commitment to public discourse — something she said is commonplace in San Francisco — emerged as a theme in her pitch to the public, as she ditched the podium and walked around the stage as she portrayed herself as LPD's next communicator-in-chief.
The remaining two forums are set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Darryl McSwain is scheduled for Wednesday and Ramon Batista Thursday. Genelle Moore led things off on Monday.
Ewins, a commander and the highest-ranking LGBT officer with San Francisco police, moved efficiently through prepared remarks that centered around four topics outlined in advance by city officials.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime-prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 20 minutes, Ewins answered three blind questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
Addressing crime prevention
In her post as a commander in San Francisco, Ewins works frequently in the city's down-trodden Tenderloin district — an area that she described as flush with people struggling with mental health issues and addiction.
The area, too, has a high rate of prostitution and drug crimes. And it is home to more than 3,000 children.
Ewins noted issues with a largely disenfranchised group of people in the Tenderloin — challenges that she said can push youths to turn to gangs for basic needs like food and protection.
It was there, in the Tenderloin, where Ewins seems to have molded her philosophy on preventing crime -- stopping it at its source.
"That means in schools; that even means when there's contact by our officers in which (youths) have made bad decisions, that they can actually recover from that bad decision," Ewins said, later noting the effects of trauma experienced by children in crime-ridden areas.
"Even though you think the youth are not seeing it, they're seeing it," she said. "We need to address that. Even in Lincoln, we need to address that."
Dealing with mental health patients
Jennifer Brinkman, Gaylor Baird's chief of staff, asked Ewins how officers should be trained to respond to mental health crises. The commander then revealed in 26 years of policing, she has undergone crisis intervention training twice.
"Is that right?" she asked the crowd. "Do you think I should be trained more? More often? Yeah. It's not one fix and done. It is continuous."
Ewins advocated for officers to practice greater patience in dealing with people suffering from mental health issues, only providing immediate intervention when necessary.
And, imploring an idea that has grown in popularity nationwide, Ewins called for mental health technicians to be available 24/7, but said officers should accompany the techs on mental health calls.
A balancing act
As law enforcement remains under a nationwide microscope, Brinkman asked Ewins how she would support the officers she leads while heeding community concerns about unequal enforcement of the law.
After pausing for close to 10 seconds, Ewins doubled down on her commitment to personally interact with residents who voice concerns about LPD.
Ewins pledged to investigate any officer-civilian conflicts with objectivity, rather than sweep matters "under the rug." And she noted those kinds of conflicts provide an opportunity of reflection for both officers and the public, calling for officers to report discord themselves.
"Everyone deserves an opportunity to be better," Ewins said. "Police officers make mistakes. The public makes mistakes. Everyone deserves to recover from that."
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Watch Now: Open house with police chief candidate Ewins
Watch Now: News conference with police chief candidate Ewins
Police chief forum: East Coast native McSwain touts his preparation for Lincoln job
After spending the first 33 years of his law enforcement career in Montgomery County, Maryland, Darryl McSwain is looking for a second act in Lincoln.
Seeking to become the next Lincoln police chief, it was clear at Wednesday's public forum that the longtime cop has done his homework, outlining detailed plans for the job he hasn't yet been hired to do.
McSwain, chief of the Montgomery County Division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, was armed with statistics and charm, citing national data on crisis intervention training and said he could "learn to root for the Cornhuskers."
The East Coast native spoke to about 30 community members — a visibly smaller crowd from forums on Monday and Tuesday — at the third of four public forums.
The last forum — to feature Ramon Batista — is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Finalists Genelle Moore and Teresa Ewins took part in forums earlier this week.
McSwain breezed through prepared remarks on four topics outlined in advance by city officials.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 20 minutes, McSwain answered three additional questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
Comprehensive community policing
After growing up in what he called a "challenged area" near Washington, McSwain said he's thought back to why he didn't end up in jail or dead, as some of his friends did. "Someone was always investing in my life."
It's this, McSwain said, that has molded his perspective on crime prevention and policing. The chief said he believes in a "community safety" model, rather than public safety — one that requires the kind of personal investment from family, coaches, teachers and others he received growing up.
McSwain advocated for things like summer basketball leagues in disadvantaged neighborhoods and criminal justice reform that would help rehabilitate those struggling with addiction, rather than incarceration.
He suggested officers rely less on their cruisers, instead building a rapport on the sidewalks of downtown or the neighborhoods they patrol.
And he championed a multi-faceted approach to responding to mental health calls, one that would include a mobile crisis response team including professionals and a triage approach that would start with the initial call to the dispatch center.
Altogether, the plans outlined by McSwain serve as a comprehensive approach to not only police reform but to a change in the criminal justice system.
"It takes all of us," he said.
Recruitment and retention
McSwain touted success he's had in recruiting officers. He said he revamped the Montgomery County Police Department's engagement process, resulting in 54% of the department's 2018 recruits being either women or officers of color.
McSwain left the agency in 2018 before taking the top job with the Montgomery County park police, where he said his recruitment success continued. More than 65% of the agency's recruits were women or people of color in the last two years, he said.
Like his approach to community policing, McSwain's recruitment method is multi-faceted. He created diverse recruitment teams, he said, to attract a variety of candidates. He shortened the park police's hiring process from eight months to three. Once officers are on the job, He has advocated for tuition assistance and programs that cultivate a healthy work-life balance.
His recruiting efforts included advertising on Spanish-language radio stations and attending women's events. He said the best recruiters for a police department are officers who feel valued.
"(Recruits have to) see representations of themselves within that prospective advertisement and know, yes, we have a place for you also," McSwain said.
Committed to Lincoln?
McSwain is the only finalist in Lincoln who is known to be vying for a job elsewhere. He was named a finalist to become the next chief in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 9.
Meeting with reporters before Wednesday's forum, McSwain said he was proactively contacted by recruiters for both jobs and that he vetted both Lincoln and Raleigh before applying. He said he felt he could make a positive impact in either city.
"Those two agencies stood out," he said. "And because you can't assume that you're even gonna be a finalist, it's important and prudent, quite frankly, to apply to both at the same time."
In the forum, McSwain said his youngest daughter attends Iowa State University, allowing his family to become familiar with the Midwest in recent years.
Prompted in his session with reporters, McSwain mulled how long his second act in Lincoln might be.
"I expect, if I'm appointed, to be the Lincoln Police Chief for a long time," he said. "It'd be my pleasure and honor."
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Watch now: Open house with police chief finalist Darryl McSwain
Watch now: News conference with police chief finalist Darryl McSwain
Police chief forum: Former Mesa chief Batista aims to 'Do No Harm'
On the surface, Lincoln's fourth and final candidate for police chief is a peculiar finalist. The former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, has not held a job in law enforcement in more than two years.
But as he stepped away, there was a moment when Ramon Batista felt called to action.
"Right after the death of George Floyd and right after watching the protests and the … broad brush painting of police officers across the country, I decided I wanted to do something," Batista told a crowd of about 35 at the Auld Recreation Center on Thursday. "Because I knew the answers to this thing. I knew."
So Batista took the knowledge he'd compiled over a 34-year career in policing and co-authored a book on relations between police departments and their communities titled "Do No Harm."
Batista spent more than 50 minutes Thursday night selling that vision to the Lincoln community in his bid to become the city's next police chief.
"Do I think that someday we can get to the point where the work that we do in policing does no harm?" Batista said. "Well I don't know. It looks really challenging sometimes. In a country that's got more guns than people, it can be challenging.
"It's still my vision."
Batista outlined his vision in the last of four public forums Thursday, where he ditched both the podium and stage, instead pacing the floor in front of the crowd with his suit jacket discarded behind him.
Finalists Genelle Moore, Teresa Ewins and Darryl McSwain took part in forums earlier this week.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office asked candidates to include a personal introduction, their crime prevention philosophy, effective efforts to address recruitment and retention, and commentary on the current state of policing. After about 35 minutes, Batista answered three additional questions prepared by the mayor's office.
The Journal Star will provide highlights from each of the four finalist's appearances — including coverage of their prepared remarks, question-and-answer sessions and pre-forum media availability.
A belief in progress and policing
Batista is aware that the narrative surrounding law enforcement over the last 13 months has not painted the profession in a positive light. And he knows why — though he repeatedly described the portrait of policing as one painted with "a broad brush."
Still, the former chief who spent the first 30 years of his career in Tucson still believes in law enforcement's ability to progress, he said, drawing a compelling comparison.
"We have made amazing strides in getting better and better," Batista said. "Sometimes I joke that policing and the Catholic Church are kind of like almost on the same page when it comes to trying to turn the ship around: We're slow. And I'm Catholic, so I can tell you that."
While Batista acknowledged recent faults in policing and the profession's resistance to reform, he more often expressed faith in the field and the vast majority of its employees.
"My belief is — without a doubt — that the police in this country are a part of the fabric that keeps our communities safe," he said. "Without a doubt. You are never gonna hear me say anything different than that because that is what I believe."
Defunding the police?
Bucking the model prescribed by the mayor's office, Batista veered from the four outline topics and added a few extra into the mix. Among them was the concept of defunding the police, a national talking point that hasn't been seriously implemented anywhere in Nebraska.
Batista said he was a fan of a co-responder model that would dispatch mental health professionals along with armed officers to calls relating to mental illness.
But he indicated having a mental health technician on hand for every call isn't possible, though he later said in Tucson officers had access to a mobile acute crisis team that "would be there" when officers needed them.
Batista advocated for increased mental health-related training for officers — a concept that he said opposes the defunding strategy, and instead serves as an investment. He said departments on the whole need more officers, not fewer.
"It is the investment in our officers and our training and our wellness, not the disinvestment — not the disinvestment — that is going to keep our communities safe and is going to lead us to safe outcomes," Batista said in one of his most impassioned moments.
"That," he emphasized, "I know."
Accounting for Mesa
Batista told forum attendees that he retired from Mesa after a 2½ years leading the department. But he resigned, and the city paid him $89,000 not to say why.
His resignation came months after Mesa's police union took a vote of no-confidence in Batista, accusing him of abandoning officers while appealing to the public as he attempted to reform the department, described by local media as "scandal-ridden."
City officials said Batista improved community relations and overhauled the department's training. Mesa saw its lowest violent crime rate since the 1970s. But the union pitted itself against Batista after he publicly called out officers for their use of force in a pair of highly visible incidents caught on film.
His time in Mesa set the backdrop for a question from Jennifer Brinkman, the mayor's chief of staff, at Thursday's forum: "How do you balance a healthy and trustworthy relationship with the public while being there for your officers and giving them your full support?"
Batista referred to Tucson, and cited the community's role in engaging with the department and its officers. He vowed to defend the public's right to express any concerns, and he promised to hear them out. He expressed the same steadfast commitment to defending the officers he might work alongside.
"We need to be working in the same direction," he said. "Because these two powerful forces -- of community safety and officer safety -- they enhance each other when they're working with each other toward the same goals. … It's not an either-or."
Batista never mentioned Mesa in his five-minute response.
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Watch now: Open house with police chief finalist Ramon Batista
Watch now: Press conference with police chief finalist Ramon Batista
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley.