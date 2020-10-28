 Skip to main content
Lincoln police called to 1st and Cornhusker about gunshots
Lincoln police called to 1st and Cornhusker about gunshots

Several 911 calls about gunshots sent Lincoln police to the area of First Street and Cornhusker Highway just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said callers told police they heard shots and saw a vehicle speeding away immediately after.

Police weren't able to find any damage or victims, but asked if anyone finds shell casings in the daylight or has video of the incident to contact them. 

Police logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

