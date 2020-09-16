 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police called early Wednesday to report of gunshots
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police called early Wednesday to report of gunshots

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Seventh and Rose streets early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the calls came in at about 2:30 a.m.

As officers arrived, they were waved down by neighbors who reported hearing several gunshots and a vehicle speeding out of the area. 

Officers found several shell casings in the street but were unable to find any damage. 

Police canvassed the area and are reviewing security video. The investigation is ongoing. Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.

Father of 11-year-old Lincoln girl killed in crash sues her mother, who was driving
Police investigate burglary at Lincoln home furnishing store
90-year-old man scared off thieves who tried to get inside his rural Lincoln home, sheriff says

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News