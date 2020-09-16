Lincoln police called early Wednesday to report of gunshots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Seventh and Rose streets early Wednesday.

Officer Erin Spilker said the calls came in at about 2:30 a.m.

As officers arrived, they were waved down by neighbors who reported hearing several gunshots and a vehicle speeding out of the area.

Officers found several shell casings in the street but were unable to find any damage.

Police canvassed the area and are reviewing security video. The investigation is ongoing. Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police.

