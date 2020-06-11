Lincoln police ask for help in finding suspect in vandalism at EZ Go

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln police posted photographs on Thursday of a man they believe was involved in damaging the EZ Go gas station after a peaceful protest turned violent on the morning of May 30.

The man, wearing a white mask, tank top and sandals, is shown on the local Crime Stoppers page. Police say he could be linked to an attempted arson at the convenience store at 26th and O streets.

Anyone with information can post anonymously through Crime Stoppers or can contact Sgt. Chris Vigil at 402-441-7215.

Police are asking anyone who was a victim of a crime during recent protests, or has video evidence to share, to contact them.

