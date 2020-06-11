You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police ask for help in finding suspect in vandalism at EZ Go
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police ask for help in finding suspect in vandalism at EZ Go

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police posted photographs on Thursday of a man they believe was involved in damaging the EZ Go gas station after a peaceful protest turned violent on the morning of May 30.

The man, wearing a white mask, tank top and sandals, is shown on the local Crime Stoppers page. Police say he could be linked to an attempted arson at the convenience store at 26th and O streets.

WATCH NOW: City officials call for calm after protest in Lincoln turns violent overnight

Anyone with information can post anonymously through Crime Stoppers or can contact Sgt. Chris Vigil at 402-441-7215.

Police are asking anyone who was a victim of a crime during recent protests, or has video evidence to share, to contact them.

Photos, videos: Lincoln protests

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News