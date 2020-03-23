Lincoln police arrest third person in fatal stabbing

Police arrested a third person Sunday night in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man early March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.

Victor Melendez, 18, stands accused of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday morning.

Police still are looking for the person who stabbed 36-year-old Edward Varejcka to death.

Bliemeister said Monday they believe Melendez stood at the door of the apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets as a lookout when Varejcka was stabbed.

“Through witness statements, investigators learned that at least three individuals entered Edward’s apartment and a physical fight ensued. One of the intruders produced a knife and stabbed Edward in the torso,” the police chief said.

Police arrived there at about 3:30 a.m. March 8 to find a friend performing CPR on Varejcka. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived, but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m.

Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, which had been thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}