Lincoln police arrest third person in fatal stabbing
Lincoln police arrest third person in fatal stabbing

Victor Melendez

Victor Melendez

 Lancaster County Jail

Police arrested a third person Sunday night in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln man early March 8 at an apartment in the Clinton neighborhood.

Victor Melendez, 18, stands accused of aiding and abetting first-degree murder, Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday morning.

Police still are looking for the person who stabbed 36-year-old Edward Varejcka to death.

Bliemeister said Monday they believe Melendez stood at the door of the apartment near 22nd and Orchard streets as a lookout when Varejcka was stabbed.

“Through witness statements, investigators learned that at least three individuals entered Edward’s apartment and a physical fight ensued. One of the intruders produced a knife and stabbed Edward in the torso,” the police chief said.

Police arrived there at about 3:30 a.m. March 8 to find a friend performing CPR on Varejcka. Officers took over until rescue workers arrived, but were unable to save Varejcka, who was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m.

Crime scene investigators found a kitchen knife from the apartment, the suspected murder weapon, which had been thrown outside the apartment complex as the intruders left, according to court records.

Bliemeister declined to say Monday if police knew yet of a motive for the killing.

In court records, investigators say Makayla Fell, 20, a woman arrested March 13 for allegedly being an accessory to the killing, had been on the steps outside her apartment, where the stabbing took place, after witnessing a sexual encounter there between her boyfriend and another woman. Police say three men rushed past her.

Fell and Krysean Reynolds, 19, who also is believed to have been at the apartment during the stabbing, both face accessory charges.

Bliemeister said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

He said police do not believe Varejcka’s death was a random act of violence.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

