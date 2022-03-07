Lincoln Police arrest suspected mail thief after tip from mail carrier

Lincoln police arrested a 31-year-old woman suspected of stealing mail from mailboxes on West Harvest Drive in the Highlands.

Sgt. Chris Vigil said they don’t yet know if she’s connected to several such thefts this year. LPD analysts found 32 mail thefts from Jan. 1-Feb. 28, a 300% increase over the five-year average of mailbox thefts.

Another two happened Saturday, when a mail carrier alerted a 40-year-old man living in the 800 block of West Harvest Drive that his mailbox was open, Vigil said. The mail carrier noticed a blue sedan with tinted windows in the area and told police.

About 15 minutes later, a 62-year-old woman living a couple blocks away on West Harvest Drive reported she’d also noticed mail missing from her mailbox, which included sensitive credit card information.

Soon after, Vigil said, she noticed someone attempting to make a money transfer for $62.67 from the account.

Just before 4 p.m., an officer noticed a blue Mazda Protege — a car that matched the description given by the mail carrier — parked in the 3500 block of North Night Street, with Undreia Rei Garza, 31, inside and mail from the male victim on West Harvest Drive on the seat.

Based on the mail, the officer searched the car and found 16 grams of methamphetamine, several forged checks, other blank checks, and a printer and laptop officers suspected were used to make the forged checks.

Garza was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for possession the forged checks, Vigil said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.