Lincoln police arrest suspect in relation to Friday morning bank robbery

Lincoln police have arrested a suspect in relation to Friday morning's east Lincoln bank robbery.
The person's name had not been released as of 2 p.m. Saturday.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, police responded to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 70th and O streets. The robber was armed with a purple-and-black handgun, but there were no injuries, police said. He entered the bank carrying an empty Coors Light box, which he used to put money into.
You have free articles remaining.
The suspect is described as 35-45 years old. There were two tellers and a customer inside the bank.
Doors at schools in the area, including East High School, were locked and students and staff were kept inside until police gave the all-clear.