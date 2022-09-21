Lincoln police arrest suspect in fatal mobile home park stabbing

A 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he stabbed a 36-year-old woman to death in north Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Police were called to a mobile home park off of North First Street near Interstate 80 at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, where officers found the 36-year-old woman with serious injuries, Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Charles Alexander of Lincoln was arrested Wednesday morning near 11th Street and Lincoln Mall on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The woman was believed to be staying at the mobile home, and she and Alexander knew each other, Stille said. A weapon hadn't been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.

As the investigation continues, police urged anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.