Two Lincoln men are facing felony child abuse charges on allegations that one committed a sex crime and the other aided and abetted him.
Police arrested Larry Gianarelli, 42, 2937 N. 46th St., and Christopher Gilchrist, 39, 4540 Cleveland St., last week.
Both remained in the county jail Tuesday, their bonds set at $250,000 apiece.
In an affidavit for their arrests, Lincoln police said on July 8, a teenage girl alleged in a forensic interview that Gianarelli had sexually assaulted her multiple times at a Lincoln storage unit and while driving around town in his car.
She said Gianarelli and his friend, Gilchrist, would get her intoxicated first and that Gilchrist allegedly participated.