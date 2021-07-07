Lincoln police arrest man who they say shot, killed 31-year-old partygoer in June

Lincoln Police have arrested the man they say shot Deontae Abron in June after a fight at a house party devolved into gunfire, leaving the 31-year-old dead and his family grieving nearly a thousand miles away.
Shantrel A. Hickey, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree for the shooting that first hospitalized Abron with a gunshot wound to the face on June 12. Abron died at an Omaha hospital on June 15.
Hickey was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He is being held at the Lancaster County Jail.
He had missed a county court appearance in early July relating to a May 30 traffic violation, according to court records.
Shantrel Hickey's brother, Daqwan Hickey, was also arrested on suspicion possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for shooting a gun into the air, according to police. He had also violated the terms of his parole.
The 26-year-old's arrest comes more than three weeks after a house party near 60th and Adams streets, where Lincoln police responded to a report of a fight involving dozens of people at about 4 a.m. June 12, where they found Abron.
Lincoln Police conducted interviews and canvassed the neighborhood in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. And investigators on June 15 blocked several roadways near 6020 Adams St, where an officer said the department's crime scene unit was investigating.
But Assistant Chief Michon Morrow asked for those who attended the party — thought to be a sizeable gathering — to come forward with accounts of the night or video evidence.
Now, nearly a month later, police have arrested the man they say is responsible for the killing. Abron's mother, Kenya Parks, started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.
In a post, Parks, who lives in Georgia, said Abron moved to Nebraska from the South eight months ago for a better life. She described him as a go-getter.
“My son was such a good person with a heart of gold,” she said in her GoFundMe post.
His family referred to him as a “gentle giant,” she said, because he was “big in stature, but was a gentle soul."
Abron is the city's second known homicide victim this year.
James Shekie, 33, was found shot to death March 3 after what police believe was an attempted robbery at his north Lincoln residence. The suspected gunman, Deontae Rush of Omaha, was taken into custody about a week later in Chicago.
