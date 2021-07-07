Lincoln police arrest man who they say shot, killed 31-year-old partygoer in June

His family referred to him as a “gentle giant,” she said, because he was “big in stature, but was a gentle soul."

Abron is the city's second known homicide victim this year.

James Shekie, 33, was found shot to death March 3 after what police believe was an attempted robbery at his north Lincoln residence. The suspected gunman, Deontae Rush of Omaha, was taken into custody about a week later in Chicago.