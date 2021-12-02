 Skip to main content
Lincoln police arrest man suspected in theft of car, numerous burglaries
editor's pick

Lincoln police arrest man suspected in theft of car, numerous burglaries

  • Updated
It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Lincoln police arrested a man who they say was in possession of a stolen car, stolen license plates, blank checks, fraudulent credit cards, methamphetamine and a host of other stolen property. 

Jonathan Paul, 36, was arrested in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn near 27th and Superior streets after police identified the car he was in as stolen at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Erin Spilker said. 

Jonathan Paul

Paul

Paul was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal possession of four or more transaction devices and felony criminal possession of two or more blank financial transaction devices. 

Spilker said officers saw Paul in a gray 2013 Ford Focus, reported stolen Nov. 9 near 56th and Van Dorn streets, with license plates attached that were stolen from a local Honda dealership in September.

Inside the car, police found stolen tools and electronics along with the financial devices, Spilker said. Police also recovered the keys to the car and a glass pipe with suspected meth residue. 

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

