Lincoln police arrest man for attempting to cash fraudulent checks
Lincoln police arrest man for attempting to cash fraudulent checks

Police responded to a call at Lobo's City Mex, 340 N. 27th St., last Sunday on a call that a man was attempting to cash fraudulent checks.

Brendan Frey, 29, was taken into custody for resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and theft by deception after trying to cash a check for $495.77 from a construction company.

The owner recognized the name of the company after cashing a check there the day before from a different customer. He called the owner of the construction company, who said checks had been stolen on April 16.

Frey attempted to leave the store after police arrived. In the process, he caused $1,500 in damage by breaking a sliding glass door. 

Officers also found $1,000 on Frey for which he had no explanation.

