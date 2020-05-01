Lincoln police arrest man for attempting to cash fraudulent checks

×
Police responded to a call at Lobo's City Mex, 340 N. 27th St., last Sunday on a call that a man was attempting to cash fraudulent checks.
Brendan Frey, 29, was taken into custody for resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and theft by deception after trying to cash a check for $495.77 from a construction company.
The owner recognized the name of the company after cashing a check there the day before from a different customer. He called the owner of the construction company, who said checks had been stolen on April 16.
Frey attempted to leave the store after police arrived. In the process, he caused $1,500 in damage by breaking a sliding glass door.
Officers also found $1,000 on Frey for which he had no explanation.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: VEIRS, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/28/1987 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 15:39:34 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: KEITH, KEVIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/21/1973 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 14:47:46 Charges:
THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: CAVE, COREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1996 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 10:32:36 Charges:
THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: HARRIS, DAMEON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/24/1998 Booking Time: 04/30/2020 / 03:46:25 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: ZELASKO, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1989 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 23:55:55 Charges:
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: HILLMAN, JOHN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1978 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 23:42:16 Charges:
DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: FREY, BRENDAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/02/1990 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 21:00:03 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $500-1500 (M2) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: BLANTON, MATTHEW Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/21/1980 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 20:47:28 Charges:
DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE W/O LICENSE (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1) OBSTRUCTED WINDSHIELD-1ST OFF (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: POOL, JAIRIUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 02/29/2000 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 15:29:28 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: PENCE, LAURA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/02/1991 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 14:26:34 Charges:
CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: TAIT, PATRICK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/14/1986 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 12:54:23 Charges:
VIOLATE FOREIGN PROTECT ORDER - PRIOR (F4) DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: ISAAC, DERRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/29/1956 Booking Time: 04/29/2020 / 09:04:10 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: LAUE, JERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/01/1996 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 23:39:25 Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) ARSON,3RD DEGUNDER $500 DAMAGE (M2) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 2ND DEG, REQ TO LEAVE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: GONZALEZ, JUAN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 06/23/1986 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 23:31:39 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: PHIMVONGSA, KHAOPHONE Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 10/22/1979 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 22:32:43 Charges:
STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: JONES, JENNIFER Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/07/1980 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 19:27:53 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: SEXTON, SCOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/09/1974 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 19:18:51 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: LEE, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/10/1970 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 18:24:35 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT OF SERVICES $0-500, 3RD/SUBSQ OFF (F4) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: MAYNARD, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1991 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 17:02:50 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 05-01-2020
Last, First Name: BREWER, SHAWNTE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 05/12/1988 Booking Time: 04/28/2020 / 15:35:25 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
